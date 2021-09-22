Tickets still available for Saturday Foodie Fair featuring restaurant bites, celeb chef

The Crave Culinary Festival at Mark Arts in Wichita includes dinners and demos by local chefs and experts.

Most of the dinners and demos for Mark Arts’ new Crave Culinary Festival are sold out or the deadline to purchase tickets has passed.

But there’s still a way that local foodies can participate.

The event, which will fill the center at 1307 N. Rock Road with local chefs doing their thing, started on Tuesday and will conclude on Saturday. Tickets are still available for the Foodie Fair that happens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They’re $40 a person.

The Foodie Fair will start at 11 a.m. and will include food from a long list of local restaurants, including Elderslie Farm, Frost, Napoli Italian Eatery, Public, Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, Himali Eats, Carlos O’ Kelly’s and more.

Kiki Louya, a chef and restaurant owner from Detroit and a former “Top Chef” contestant, will be the keynote speaker at MarkArts’ Crave Culinary Festival. Courtesy photo

It will also include several speeches and demonstrations, starting with a keynote speech by chef and restaurant owner Kiki Louya from Detroit, who also was a contestant on Season 18 of the Bravo cooking show “Top Chef.” She will touch on topics such as food, farming and entrepreneurship.

At noon, I’ll talk about my book “Classic Restaurants of Wichita,” which looks at the favorites from Wichita’s past that people miss the most, and I’ll be available to sell and sign copies as well.

At 1 p.m. Janet Bourbon of Cargill will talk about everything that goes into the production of high-quality beef, and at 2 p.m., May Billings from Love of Character will demonstrate how to set a beautiful table using linens, dishware and flatware.

Tickets for the Foodie Fair are available at markartsks.com/crave. They’ll also be available at the door on Saturday.

Those who signed up in advance are being treated this week by workshops and dinners from local chefs and restaurants. Events on Tuesday included a Craft Brews and Bites event featuring beer from Free State Brewing and food from The Kitchen. The schedule also included a farm-to-table dinner by chef Katharine Elder of Elderslie Farm, a wine tasting and a cocktail workshop featuring food from The Belmont.

The event is a fundraiser for Mark Arts, which has been focusing on the culinary arts since it moved into its new $19 million building — equipped with an industrial-grade kitchen for cooking classes — in 2018.

Chef Natasha Gandhi-Rue from The Kitchen in Wichita prepared food for opening night of Mark Arts’ Crave Culinary Festival. Courtesy photo