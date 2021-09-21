Now that we’re good on chicken tenders, Wichita’s about to get a chicken salad restaurant

Atlanta-based Chicken Salad Chick offers a variety of chicken salads and sides. Shutterstock Custom

Wichita’s all full up on chicken tender restaurants. Now, it looks as though the city will be moving on to chicken salad.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based chain Chicken Salad Chick announced via a news release that it planned to add 50 restaurants in the Midwest over the next four years. The release said that the chain will open nine restaurants in Kansas and had targeted Lawrence, Manhattan/Junction City, North Kansas City, Olathe, Topeka and Wichita.

So far, there’s no word on how many restaurants are expected in Wichita and when exactly they might open. The chain is now looking for franchisees, according to the release.

Chicken Salad Chick specializes in Southern-style chicken salad that’s made from scratch. It comes in more than a dozen flavors, including traditional, savory, fruity and nutty, and spicy. Among the options listed on the menu: The Barbie-Q, which has a hickory-smoked barbecue flavor, and the Lemon Basil, which features chopped pecans, fresh basil and lemon. You can see the full menu at www.chickensaladchick.com.

People can get their chicken salad served by the scoop or in a sandwich, and the menu also offers sides like soup, broccoli salad, grape salad and mac and cheese. It also caters.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The chain, which has 200 restaurants in 17 states, projects it will have 40 new restaurants open by the end of the year. Most of the restaurants are in the eastern and southern United States. The farthest west a restaurant has opened is Oklahoma City.

Chicken Salad Chick was founded in 2008 by Stacy Brown, a stay-at-home mom in Alabama who was on a quest to find the perfect chicken salad. She started the business selling her chicken salad out of her home.

I’ve reached out to a spokesperson with Chicken Salad Chick and will let you know if I get any more details.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 11:39 AM.