Sugar Shane’s Cafe of Augusta expanding with a golf course restaurant open to the public

Sugar Shane’s Cafe opened in Augusta in 2015. It will soon expand with a sister restaurant in El Dorado.

One of Augusta’s best-known restaurants is Sugar Shane’s Cafe, which Shane Scott opened with a big outdoor patio at 430 State St. in 2015.

Now, Scott is hoping his food will become a favorite in nearby El Dorado as well. He recently agreed to take over the restaurant space at the Prairie Trails Golf Course, a public 18-hole course that operates at 1100 E. Country Club Lane. He hopes to have the restaurant, which he will call Sugar Shane’s at the Greens, open by mid to late October.

The restaurant space, which has views of the golf course, has seating for at least 104 inside and will have outdoor dining as well. Scott said. It will offer a menu similar to the one Augusta has come to know, which features soups, salads, sandwiches and entrees like chicken fried steak, chicken fried chicken, sirloin steak, and seafood dishes like fish tacos and fried shrimp. The golf course restaurant will also have a few of its own special items Scott called “El Dorado exclusives.”

“This really came out of right field, to be honest with you,” said Scott, who also owns a sandwich shop called The Mustard Seed in Augusta. “When I was approached with this opportunity, I wasn’t looking for an opportunity.”

But, Scott said, he went to meet with the people who run the golf course and was “really impressed with the beauty of it.”

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, Scott said. At the moment, his No. 1 focus is hiring cooks.

The El Dorado expansion will add to Scott’s already full plate. In addition to his two restaurants in El Dorado, Scott is helping to spearhead a group of business and community leaders working to turn downtown Augusta into a destination by adding new dining, shopping and entertainment options. (Scott and his wife also recently opened a boutique called Marketplace 67010.)

Recently, the group got downtown Augusta wired with speakers that can pipe music onto State Street.

Prairie Trails opened as a nine-hole course in the 1920s, when it was called The El Dorado Country Club. In 2000, the back nine holes were added. The City of El Dorado bought the course in January 2010, and the Augusta City Commission agreed last October to sell the course to Troy Palmer, who also owns and operates the Augusta Country Club & Fitness.