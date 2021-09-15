Where to eat on Wichita’s North End: New director shares list of neighborhood hidden gems

Birrieria La Nieta De Villa is one of the North End’s hidden gems.

A year ago, Ariel Rodriguez worked in downtown Wichita, and his lunch breaks were often spent there.

He knew that there was lots of good food to be found on the North End of Wichita — the area roughly bordered by I-235 to the north, Broadway to the east, 13th Street to the south and Amidon to the west — but he didn’t get that way as often as he would like. His only regular stops were Connie’s Mexico Cafe at 2227 N. Broadway and Mr. Taco at 711 W. 25th St.

Then, six months ago, Rodriguez was hired as the executive director of the nonprofit Empower (previously known as Empower Evergreen) and his new office was at Evergreen Community Center near 25th and Arkansas. His new job was to work to improve the quality of life in the North End, and that included helping small businesses. He began going out and meeting his neighbors — and in the process, he discovered that he was surrounded by amazing birria, tortas, paletas, tacos and barbacoa by the pound.

Ariel Rodriguez is the Executive Director of Empower, and in his six months working on Wichita’s North End, he’s discovered many hidden restaurant gems, he says. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

“When you spend time in the community living, eating and breathing it, you begin to find all the hidden gems,” he said. “And you feel more excited to go to these places, try something different and break out of the norms.”

Rodriguez, who in his personal life is a foodie, was so excited about the food he’s been discovering over the last six months, I encouraged him to come up with a list of some of the places on the North End he thinks everyone should try.

We decided that the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month — which starts today and runs through Oct. 15 — would be the perfect time to share his list.

If you’re interested in trying something new or exploring some of the dining gems on Wichita’s north side, you can use Rodriguez’s list as your guide.

Where: 350 W. 21st St.

What: Socorro Garcia used to have a little food cart she operated at 21st and Waco. But earlier this year, she moved into a brick and mortar space at a strip center on the corner. It operates as a snack shop that offers lots of aguas frescas, which is a Mexican fruit drink, as well as items like ceviche and Mexican ice cream. There’s room to sit down inside and enjoy.

Favorites: Rodriguez loves the elote, which is a creamy Mexican corn on the cob, and he also is a big fan of the shop’s aguas frescas, especially the horchata and cantaloupe flavors.

Where: 2227 N. Broadway

What: Everyone knows about Connie’s, which is Wichita’s oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant. It’s owned by Carmen Rosales and her daughters and has been in business since 1963. Rodriguez said he’s always loved Connie’s and is excited about the new patio the restaurant is planning to add.

Favorites: Rodriguez said his favorite dish at Connie’s is the chorizo burrito, but he also wouldn’t turn down a chile relleno. The chips and salsa are great, too, he said.

Where: 2604 N. Arkansas

What it is: The first Wichita location of this restaurant opened in 2015 at 1555 S. Bluffview, near Via Christi St. Joseph, and though it lacked curb appeal, it quickly became known for its food — especially its fresh-made al pastor. Three years later, owner Ivan De Lara opened a second location, this one in an old laundromat space at 2604 N. Arkansas. That restaurant has become one of Rodriguez’s go-tos for lunch, and he said he likes that there’s lots of seating inside and a straightforward, delicious menu. Warning: Bring cash, because that’s all it takes.

Favorites: Rodriguez recommends the Taco Gigante, a dish that features a giant plate of carnitas with tortillas and toppings served on the side, allowing people to construct their own tacos. He also loves the restaurant’s tortas, which are Mexican-style sandwiches.

Where: 711 W. 25th St.

What: Rodriguez said he discovered this restaurant a few years ago while looking for a new local place to try during Hispanic Heritage Month. Mr. Taco got good ratings, so he went and became hooked. He likes that the menu is small and straightforward, and he also likes the restaurant’s small outdoor patio, which provides its only seating. Mr. Taco is also cash only.

Favorite: Rodriguez recommends the al pastor or barbacoa tacos, and he also loves the super nachos.

Paleteria La Reyna’s specialty is paletas, which are Mexican ice cream bars. But it also serves a full menu of Mexican food. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Where: 2925 N. Arkansas

What: A combo restaurant and ice cream shop, Paleteria La Reyna has been a neighborhood favorite for years. It’s known for its homemade ice cream bars, called paletas, and it also has a big selection of creamy, homemade ice cream. It has lots of seating inside, and Rodriguez said he also loves its comfortable outdoor patio, which he describes as an “oasis.”

Favorites: Rodriguez loves the Espiropapa, which is a potato that’s been spiraled, impaled with a stick, fried and topped with spices. He also recommends the chicken enchiladas, and he likes to finish his meal with a cantaloupe paleta.

Where: 2801 N. Broadway

What: This far north Broadway restaurant, which has a sister restaurant at 1601 E. Pawnee, serves authentic Mexican fare, including street tacos, ceviche, gorditas and more.

Favorites: Rodriguez said he loves to take a friend to El Rancho and share a pound of barbacoa, which the restaurant serves with tortillas and toppings. Other meats are also available by the pound and can be ordered to go. He also loves the Guisado Verde Burrito, made with green pork.

El Rancho’s barbacoa comes in half-pound, pound or two-pound portions with tortillas and toppings. Ashley Watkins Wichita Eagle Dining Panel

Where: 128 W. 21st

What: One of the North End’s most unique eateries, El Pollo Dorado Al Carbon is an outdoor business made up of a tent, a rotisserie and a giant grill, where employees cook whole chickens all day long. People can order those whole chickens to go, and they can also get tacos made with barbacoa, al pastor and more.

Favorites: Rodriguez loves to order a whole chicken with rice and beans. The chickens also come with tortillas and grilled onions. To save time, call ahead to 316-559-4359 and tell the employee you’re coming for a whole chicken.

Where: 318 W. 29th St.

What: This business is more of a tortilleria and market than a restaurant, but it also has fresh prepared food. Go at the right time and you can see workers preparing fresh tortillas on giant machines in the back. There’s also lots of produce and baked goods.

Favorites: Besides the tortillas his own family makes, Rodriguez said, the fresh tortillas available at this shop are his favorite. He also loves that the business serves tamales on the weekends.

Where: 2247 N. Broadway

What: Birria is all the rage in Wichita, and this restaurant is Rodriguez’s favorite place to get it. Birria essentially is stewed Mexican meat that’s full of juice and flavor.

Favorites: Rodriguez said he loves the birria tacos and that the meat has a rich flavor. “It kind of has a little more fattiness to it, and I like that texture,” he said.

Where: 1068 N. Waco

What: Though this popular Mexican bakery is just outside of the North End’s technical borders, Rodriguez said, he had to include it. If he ever gets a craving for a sweet treat, he likes to go to Juarez Bakery, grab a cafeteria tray and set of tongs and load it up with the displayed treats. Juarez also has fresh tortillas, paletas, a meat counter and a grocery area.

Favorites: Rodriguez loves Juarez’s fresh churros, and he also recommends the Tres Leches cake — in fact, he brought a whole one into the office on Wednesday to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

