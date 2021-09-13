Wichita restaurant that opened just before pandemic has closed — but it may be temporary

Wichita’s California Tortilla is closed for now. Courtesy photo

A build-your-own Mexican food chain that entered the Wichita market just before the pandemic started has closed — but the shutdown may be temporary.

California Tortilla, which opened at the Village at Greenwich, 2244 N. Greenwich, in January of 2020, has been closed since at least the first week of September. A sign on the door reads, “Closed due to staffing. Thank you for your continued support as we work thru rough times!”

The Wichita store is listed on Google as “temporarily closed,” and those who call the restaurant get a prerecorded message saying that the number can’t take calls.

I’ve left messages with franchisee Mark Poling, a former UPS driver who brought the Maryland-based franchise to Wichita with plans to open at least three more in the area. I haven’t heard back from him yet but will update this post if I do. Steve Wheeler, the developer for the Village at Greenwich, which also includes Meddys, Oak & Pie and McAlister’s Deli, said he preferred not to discuss his tenants’ business dealings.

A source familiar with the closing, though, said that another franchisee is interested in taking over and reopening the Wichita store. I’ll let you know if anything develops with that.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.