After a record 2019, returning Wichita chili cookoff having trouble recruiting teams

It’s usually one of the biggest events of the fall — one that never fails to fill downtown with shoulder-to-shoulder crowds of Wichitans in search of chili samples, beer and fun.

But this year — after taking 2020 off amid COVID-19 concerns — the Wichita Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff is having a hard time gaining steam, and organizers say they aren’t sure exactly why.

The last time the festival happened, in 2019, it attracted a record number of participating teams after 80 groups signed up to dole out samples to people with $5 tasting kits.

This year, though, is a much different story, said Bill Ramsey, the media spokesman for the Wagonmasters.

Though he didn’t say how many teams had signed up to participate in the event, which is scheduled to start at noon on Sept. 25 in downtown Wichita, he said interest is lagging way behind where it normally would be at this time of year. Though there’s usually a surge of teams signing up in September, August sign-ups were disappointing.

The Wagonmasters aren’t sure, Ramsey said, if people are hesitant to get out because of the COVID-19 surge or if they’re unsure whether the event is actually happening.

But it is actually happening.

“It’s on, come hell or high water or earthquakes or volcanoes or pandemics or whatever,” he said.

Anyone can sign up for a booth at the festival, and in the past, competitors have been groups of friends, family members or co-workers. There are even categories that restaurants and charities can enter. Participants pay a $35 booth fee and are asked to bring a minimum of 10 gallons of chili. Cash prizes and bragging rights are awarded in several categories, from “anything goes” to “no beans” to “traditional red.”

This year, the festival dropped its affiliation with the International Chili Society and won’t be sending the winner to the big national competition anymore. But the Wagonmasters didn’t anticipate losing many teams because of the change, Ramsey said. Most people participate just for the fun of it.

The Wagonmasters also expected that turnout might increase because they are moving the festival back to its old spot at Douglas and St. Francis, right in front of Naftzger Park. For the past couple of years, it’s happened on Douglas in front of Century II.

Those who want to sign up to compete should visit www.wagonmasters.org/chili-cookoff. The $35 booth fee is good through Sept. 6, then the price increases. The entry deadline is Sept. 22.

Ramsey said that the Wagonmasters will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines but that they understand if people aren’t comfortable getting out with the crowds.

“We do recommend that if you’re worried about things, you don’t attend,” he said.

Those who attend the festival will pay $5 for a sampling kit, and they’ll also be entitled to one full bowl of chili plus all the fixings prepared by the Wichita Wagonmasters, a group of local businessmen who help promote Wichita and organize charity events throughout the year.

The festival also includes live music and various contests, including a chili pepper eating contest.