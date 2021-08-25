New restaurant in Twin Lakes aims to bring the feel, flavor of Cancun to Wichita

Andaluz Bar opens Thursday at Twin Lakes.

A new restaurant and taproom is opening on Thursday in Twin Lakes Shopping Center, and the owner says it will bring Wichita a taste of Cancun with a little side of Europe.

Andaluz Bar, owned by Oscar Manuell Sanchez, has taken over the space at 2106 N. Amidon most recently occupied by Sheesha Lounge. It’s Sanchez’s first solo restaurant, he said, though he’s worked in restaurants in Cancun, Mexico, in Dallas and in California.

But he’s particular to the approach to food in Cancun, he said, where restaurants offer their own spin on global cuisine. His menu, which will be assembled by head chef Jordan Stricker, will do that too, he said, and will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and tapas.

On his lunch dinner menu, for example, are lots of seafood dishes like scallops in garlic wine, garlic guajillo shrimp, mango ceviche and grilled tilapia. The menu also lists creative steak dishes, flank steak tacos, chicken skewers and more.

The breakfast menu has eggs Benedict, a Spanish breakfast made with eggs, Spanish sausage, mushrooms, beans, ham, toast and tomato, and an Italian frittata. There’s also a tapas menu, which includes things like quesadilla sliders, mini shrimp cocktail, shucked oysters, and more.

“This place is 100 percent different from anywhere else,” Sanchez said. “The taste is going to be different, and the culture is American, Mexican and European.”

The hours will be 7:30 am. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Breakfast will be served until noon, and the main kitchen will be open until 9 p.m. After that, the tapas menu will be available. The restaurant also will serve coffee and desserts and offers a full bar featuring lots of Cancun-appropriate cocktails like Mai Tais and Pina Coladas.

Sanchez said he’s still working on the interior of the restaurant, which can seat about 120. He’s excited about the view from the back, which allow people to look out over the lake. He’ll have three outdoor tables in the front for smokers.

Eventually, he said, he plans to add live music to his offerings.

For more information and to view the menu, visit andaluzbar.com.

