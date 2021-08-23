Two Wichita restaurateurs bringing their favorite Paris-inspired bakery chain to Wichita

When Mike Issa and Moe Touffaha travel to New York City, there’s one bakery and cafe where they stop as many times as they can.

Now, they’re bringing their favorite spot to Wichita.

The partners, who also are Wichita IHOP franchisees, plan to open Kansas’ first Paris Baguette early next year on Wichita’s east side. They’ve recently purchased the lot directly east of the Andy’s Frozen Custard shop at 21st and Webb Road, and construction should start in the next three to four months. They hope to be open by March.

Paris Baguette, which started in South Korea in 1988, specializes in French-inspired cakes and pastries and also serves sandwiches and salads as well as a line of coffee and tea. The chain is popular in Europe and is now pushing a U.S. expansion.

Though it has more than 4,000 restaurants across the world, in the United States, the chain’s restaurants are concentrated on the East and West coasts. The only center-of-the-country restaurant is in Lewisville, Texas, a Dallas suburb. The company’s U.S. headquarters are in Moonachie, New Jersey.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Paris Baguette focuses on French-inspired bakery items. File photo

Issa said he and Touffaha approached the company three or four years ago to inquire about bringing their favorite bakery to Kansas, but at the time, it had no expansion plans for this part of the country. Earlier this year, though, they heard back. The partners now have the rights to open Paris Baguette stores in Wichita and Kansas City.

If the east-side store is a hit, they’ll start looking for a spot to build on the west side, Issa said. Then, they’ll turn to Kansas City.

The 3,000-square-foot building planned for East 21st Street will have a patio, a see-through fireplace and room for seating indoors. In addition to its made-fresh baked goods and sandwiches, Paris Baguette also will cater, Issa said.

Next year will be a busy one for Issa and Touffaha. While they work to open Paris Baguette, they’ll also be executing their previously announced plan to relocate their IHOP at 3505 N. Rock Road North Rock Road to the former Hooters space at 3151 N. Rock Road. They hope to have that move done by May.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

I’ll keep you posted on both businesses.