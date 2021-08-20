This Delano restaurant, closed since mid-June, returns next week with a new look, concept

It’s been a long summer without Delano’s Yokohama Ramen Joint.

But on Monday, the restaurant at 613 W. Douglas will reopen with a new approach and a refreshing new focus.

Jack Fukuda and Amy Yu, the owners of the restaurant, closed the tiny shop in mid-June after announcing plans to change their focus and add a sister boba shop to the business.

When they reopen on Monday, customers will find that half the seating that was there before is now gone and that a boba bar serving 14 different flavors of tea has been added. People will still be able to get ramen and other favorite menu items, but there won’t be table service any longer. Instead, people will order food at the counter and get it packed up to go. If one of the restaurant’s 16 seats is open, customers can stay and dine if they choose.

Yokohama Ramen Joint, which originally opened in 2016, has always served boba tea, but the couple has decided they want it to be more of a focus. You can see their new boba menu below, which includes options like honeydew milk tea, matcha milk tea, passion orange tea, Thai tea and more. Customers also can add mango, strawberry or lychee popping boba to their drinks, or they can choose lychee or coffee jelly. The menu also includes some pretty decadent tea drinks, including a couple made with fruit and Nutella.

Yokohama Ramen Joint in Delano closed in mid-June so owns could remodel the shop and add a sister concept to the space: Mr. Lion Tea. Courtesy photo

Mr. Lion Tea is Fukuda’s own boba brand, which he started serving back when he owned Beard Papa’s, a dessert shop that operated on the upper level of Towne East Square from 2013 to 2018. He already served the tea at his Wichita restaurants (he also owns Yokohama Ramen Izakaya at 6434 E. Central) but wanted to put more of a focus on it downtown.

While closed, the owners also did some remodeling of their tiny space, adding a colorful mural to its east wall. The mural was created by local tattoo artist Danny Pham and depicts colorful Japanese animation characters.

Starting Monday, the new hours for Yokohama Ramen Joint and Mr. Lion Tea on West Douglas will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and Thursdays through Saturdays. The restaurant will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Mr. Lion Tea menu

