If you like burgers and beer, it’s a good weekend to be a Wichitan.

Two of the city’s popular annual food events are returning after being sidelined by COVID-19 last summer: The Burger Battle fundraiser for KETCH, which this year will have a whole new setup, and Johnson’s Garden Centers’ Iron Chilehead beer and food truck event, which will have a bigger footprint.

Here’s what you need to know about the events, both of which are happening on Saturday.

11 a.m.-3 p.m., O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd.

The organizers of this burger sampling event, who put on the first installment back in 2013, have changed it up every year, trying out different locations, names and approaches.

Last year’s battle was kind of a bummer, said Tiah Smith, who helps organize the event for KETCH. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the group put on the battle as more of a self-guided tour: People were invited to drive around to various restaurants sampling burgers then vote for their favorite.

“I don’t think that one was necessarily as loved as prior events,” Smith said. “We wanted to get back out in the community, with safety being our top priority.”

This year’s battle is being staged in O.J. Watson Park, and organizers have set it up as more of a family event. In addition to sampling burgers, people will be offered discount passes for the park’s various kid-friendly attractions, including a train ride, boat rides and mini golf.

Instead of stationary restaurants, the burgers at this year’s battle will all be prepared by food trucks, who will have their rigs set up at the park. Ticket holders will visit participating trucks, sample burgers then choose a favorite. The eight participating food trucks are Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hot Dogs, The Bread Sled Cafe, Urban Skillet, U-Hungry Truck, Southeast Carryout, Smokin Diner, Noble House and Chef Roberto. A couple of dessert trucks will also be there swelling sweets.

Tickets, available at www.ictburgerbattle.com, are $30 for adults and include five burger samples. (Each sample will be a quarter of a burger.) Child tickets for ages 10 and under are $15 and include three burger samples plus one park activity ticket. There’s also a $50 family four-pack package that includes 16 burger samples, four park activity tickets, free drinks and access to the event’s kid activities, which include bounce houses, face painting, a photo booth and more.

People can also get tickets at the gate the day of the event if they’re not sold out. Burger Battle will also include raffle prizes and will be set up on the eastern side of the park. For more information, visit www.ictburgerbattle.com.

Noon-4 p.m., Johnson’s Garden Centers, 2707 E. 13th St.

Fans of this beer party missed it last year, when COVID-19 caused its cancellation. But the event, which takes place at the Johnson’s Garden Centers store on West 13th Street, will return for its eighth installment on Saturday.

The event, started as a celebration of the Hatch green chiles that Johnson’s owner Marty Johnson retrieves from New Mexico each year then roasts and sells at his stores, will feature a big beer sampling and food trucks making dishes that incorporate the chiles. The brewers providing samples will also create beers that incorporate the chiles.

Those who purchase $30 tickets will get a tasting glass to keep and will be invited to try beer samples provided by 20 local and regional craft breweries set up outside. Among the breweries who will be there this year are Wichita’s Central Standard Brewing Co., Hopping Gnome Brewing, River City Brewing Company and Wichita Brewing Company.

There’s no admission fee to enjoy the event and sample purchase food from participating food trucks, including Cousin Hector’s, Funky Monkey Munchies, Face Stuffers and more. The event will also, as always, include music from the raucous Bolzen Beer Band, a hip young polka trio from Nebraska that has become the life of the party. And there will also be a stein hoisting contest, which people can sign up for on the spot after paying $25.

Tickets to the beer tasting are available at ironchilehead.com and at either Johnson’s Garden Centers store. (There’s also a store at 6225 Shadybrook.) Those who pick tickets up in person will get a free koozie.

In the past, organizers have set the party up on the back half of the garden center’s parking lot. But this year, it will expand and take over the whole thing. People are asked to park Asbury Church at 2801 W. 15th St. or on surrounding streets. Those who want to bike to the event will be able to check their bikes in and have them safeguarded while they party. There will also be a designated spot for Uber and Lyft dropoff and pickup.

Iron Chilehead got started as a way to promote the annual Chile Fest at Johnson’s. Every August since 1999, owner Johnson has traveled to Hatch, New Mexico, to pick up bushels and bushels of green chiles then drive them back to town to roast them to sell to his customers. Saturday’s attendees also can purchase chiles while there.