Five Wichita restaurants earn prestigious Wine Spectator awards for 2021

Brent, left, and Brad Steven own the Wine Dive. The restaurant won a Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator. Courtesy photo

Wine Spectator magazine recently put out its list of 2021 Restaurant Awards, and five Wichita restaurants were on it.

The magazine, which each year honors the “world’s best restaurants for wine,” this year recognized 2,917 restaurants from all 50 states and from more than 72 countries.

The magazine chooses award winners on three levels. The top is the Grand Award, given to only 103 restaurants this year.

The next best is the Best of Award of Excellence, which this year was given to Wine Dive at 4714 E. Douglas. That restaurant has been on the list of winners since 2016. Of all the winners, 1,141 earned this distinction. (The Stevens’ Wine Dive + Kitchen in Manhattan also won the award.)

Mike Issa’s Scotch & Sirloin earned a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for 2021. File photo

The four Wichita restaurants that received an Award of Excellence, which the remaining 1,673 winners earned, were Scotch & Sirloin, 6325 E. Kellogg; 6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St. North; Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, 104 S. Broadway; and Vora Restaurant European, 3252 E. Douglas.

All of the Wichita restaurants on the lists have owners that are passionate about wine and offer large selections.

Scotch & Sirloin, owned by Mike Issa, has been on the list since 2018, as has Brandon Steven’s 6S Steakhouse. Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, the fine dining restaurant inside the Ambassador Hotel, has been on the list since 2016. Vora, which like Wine Dive is owned by Brad and Brent Steven, has been on the list since 2019.

The Wine Spectator awards were launched in 1981.

To see the full list, visit Restaurants.WineSpectator.com.