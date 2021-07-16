The new owner of a historic Wichita burger stand is giving its landmark sign a makeover

The new owners of the historic Jack’s North Hi Carryout plan to sell doughnuts, and this week, they started a makeover of the building’s landmark sign. The Wichita Eagle

I told you back in April that the new owners of Jack’s North Hi Carryout — the historic restaurant across from Wichita’s North High School that first opened as a burger stand in 1951 — had plans to turn the building into a doughnut shop.

After that, nothing much happened.

But this week, there’s been activity at the shop, and now I have a few more details.

Though I’m still trying to get in touch with the new owner, who lives in Dallas, I stopped by the store at 603 W. 13th St. on Thursday night and spoke to one of his partners, who was busy working on a redo of the building’s well-known neon sign.

The shop will open in August, he said, and the owner plans to call it Jack’s North Hi Donuts. Inside, new doughnut display cases have been installed.

In the meantime, Riverside residents have been discussing the owner’s changes to the boomerang-shaped sign, which has been a Wichita landmark for decades.

The new owners, who gave the building a coat of orange paint, recently gave the sign a new paint job as well. The bulk of the sign has been given a new coat of red, and although the word “Jack’s” and its neon was left intact, the famous toy jacks beside it were painted over. The neon “hamburgers” part of the sign, which used to be backed in teal, now reads “Donuts,” and so far, there’s no neon on it, though their appear to be holes drilled where it could be added. The background on that part of the sign is now bright yellow.

I got the impression that the owners were not quite finished with their revamp of the sign on Thursday, but some members of a Riverside Facebook page were not happy with the redo. In a Facebook post, one resident shared a photo and the caption, “I saw a very sad thing today. The Jack’s North Hi sign has been changed.”

Others chimed in agreeing with the sentiment, writing things like, “Another tradition gone” and “OH my cow!!”

But others responded with cautious optimism. “I was happy to see they retained the look and feel of the sign though. It just says donuts now instead of hamburgers,” one wrote. Another wrote, “Positives: Walkable, coffee, donuts . We’re gonna at least give them a fair try.”

I’ll let you know when I have more information about an opening day and a menu for the new shop.