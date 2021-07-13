Burger restaurant that opened 17 years ago in east Wichita is adding a west-side location

It’s almost been 17 years since Wichita’s first Red Robin gourmet hamburger restaurant opened at the The Waterfront at 13th and Webb.

And now, there’s news that Wichita will be getting a second Red Robin restaurant, this one on the west side.

Paul Khoury, whose Overland Park-based PB&J restaurant group includes 10 Red Robin restaurants as well as Wichita’s Newport Grill, says he is building a second Wichita Red Robin at 7355 W. Taft, just off of Kellogg and Ridge. A vacant building that was once home to Fisher Lumber Co., sits on the site now, which is just west of Twin Peaks and just south of Lowe’s.

Demolition of the current building and construction of the new Red Robin will start as soon as PB&J acquires all the permits it needs, Khoury said. He hopes the restaurant will be open in the first quarter of 2022.

The east-side Red Robin opened at The Waterfront in 2004. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Khoury has long been looking for a west-side spot for Red Robin and first told the Wichita Eagle about his desire to find one back in 2008.

“We have one on the east side, and it does so well that we finally decided to do it and came up with a good location with plenty of parking,” Khoury said. “That whole area seems to be doing well with all those restaurants. We’re lucky to be in that area.”

The new restaurant will have a bigger bar area than the one on the east side, which opened in September 2004, and it also will be set up better for carryout and delivery, Khoury said.

In addition to the Red Robin restaurants and Newport Grill, Khoury’s PB&J group also four YaYa’s Eurobistro restaurants (though he sold the Wichita YaYa’s to Ty Issa in 2012) plus two Burnt End BBQ restaurants and a Starbucks in the Kansas City area.