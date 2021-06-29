Restaurants need vacations, too, and these Wichita spots are taking extended breaks

Restaurateurs need vacations, too, and it’s a tradition in Wichita that many of them shut their businesses down for a period around the Fourth of July holiday.

Lots of Wichita restaurants will be closed for the actual holiday on Sunday, so be sure to check before you head out for a meal.

But several will be closed for more extended vacations. Here are a few that are taking longer breaks:

Know of one I missed? Email me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com and I’ll add it.

Aria Bakery, 6476 E. Central: The owners of this restaurant plan to close between Monday and Aug. 12, when they say they’ll reopen with “lots of new recipes and surprising deals.”

Bocco Deli, 3010 E. Central: This lunch spot near Central and Hillside will close on Wednesday and remain closed through July 7.

Buster’s Burger Joint, 1202 E. MacArthur: This burger joint will be closed from Saturday through Monday.

Felipe’s, 3434 W. Central and 119th and Maple: The restaurant will be closed for vacation starting today and running through Sunday.

Felipe’s, 2241 N. Woodlawn: This branch of Felipe’s closed on Monday and will remain closed through July 7, reopening on July 8.

Felipe’s Jr., 9718 E. Harry: This Felipe’s closed on Monday and won’t reopen until July 13.

Malaysia Cafe, 7777 E. 21st St.: This Asian restaurant closed on Sunday and will not reopen until Monday.

Pho Cao, 9203 W. Central: This pho restaurant closed on Monday and won’t reopen until July 15.

Pho Chopstix, 2233 N. Ridge Road: This Vietnamese restaurant closed Sunday and won’t reopen until July 6.

Tacos tj 664, 1014 N. West St.: This popular taco restaurant will be closed starting Friday and won’t reopen until July 13.

Yokohama Ramen Izakaya, 6434 E. Central: This restaurant will be closed on Thursday and won’t reopen until July 8.

Restaurants closing just for July 4, which is Sunday, include: The Anchor, Doo-Dah Diner, Hurricane Sports Grill, Red Robin, The Sweet Spot, Delano BBQ Co., Napoli, Leslie Coffee Co., Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at WSU, Bite Me BBQ