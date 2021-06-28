A new breakfast eatery is under construction in Wichita’s Delano district

A new coffee shop and breakfast eatery is under construction at 143 N. McLean Blvd. in Wichita.

Mokas Cafe, which also operates in Hays and Salina, has already started construction on a free-standing Wichita cafe and plans to have it open early next year.

It will serve coffee plus breakfast items, wraps, salads and desserts. It’ll be owned by JRI Hospitality, a Salina-based company that also has more than 75 restaurants, including franchises of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, The Original Grande and Chompie’s.

A quick peek at the menu for the Salina store shows that it serves items like French toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and breakfast plates. That menu also includes sandwiches stacked high, burgers, sliders and more. The drink menu offers espresso beverages, Nitro cold brew and smoothies.

The first Mokas opened at 902 E. Crawford in Salina in 2005. The Hays store opened at 1230 E. 27th St. in 2010.