One of Wichita’s original craft breweries is turning 6, throwing a big parking lot party

Hopping Gnome is turning 6 with a big parking lot party. File photo

While Mort’s Martini Bar celebrates 25 years in business this weekend, not far away, another popular nightlife destination will be celebrating a birthday, too.

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, a brewery and tap room that Torrey and Stacy Lattin founded in 2015 at 1710 E. Douglas, is turning 6 and is putting on a party that will last from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will feature the release of three Gnome anniversary beers plus games, food trucks, a photo booth, a merchandise tent and live music. It will happen behind the tap room in the M&M Insurance Associates parking lot at Hydraulic and Victor. There will be tent-covered seating outside, though the tap room itself will be closed unless there’s bad weather.

Admission to the party is free.

Hopping Gnome was one of the first of Wichita’s new crop of craft breweries to appear and was even open a few months before its popular nearby neighbor, Central Standard Brewing. The business resulted from a home brewery passion developed by Torrey. The couple, married four years when they started the business, decided to model their brewery after the ones they visited in other cities and loved - small and intimate with free popcorn, games and a laid-back vibe.