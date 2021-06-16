Sam’s Club now has a traveling food truck, and it’s now in serving free food

Sam’s Club now has a traveling food truck, and all the menu items are free.

One of the best parts about shopping at Sam’s Club was always the free samples being passed out in the store. Sadly, those were not pandemic friendly, and they went away.

The samples recently returned, though, and the chain has also come up with another, more attention-getting way to offer its customers samples: a food truck serving free food. The truck, called the Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck, is traveling the region and stopping at various Sam’s stores through July. It’s in Wichita today through Friday.

People who visit it can get things like a half a cheeseburger, half a sandwich, half of a sausage, or half a wrap — and it doesn’t cost a thing. The menu also includes drinks, desserts like chocolate chunk cookies and key lime pie, and sides including barbecue baked beans and potato salad.

The ingredients to make the items customers sample can be purchased in the store — just like with in-store samples. You can see the menu below.

The truck will be parked outside of the Sam’s at 6200 W. Kellogg today, at the store at 3084 N. Maize Road on Thursday, and at the store at 3415 N. Rock Road on Friday. At each stop, the truck will serve from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck menu

The menu for the Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck, which is in Wichita through Friday. Courtesy photo