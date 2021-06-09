Annual barbecue festival is on for this weekend but with big changes forced by COVID-19

Wichita Riverfest, you are not alone.

Another big annual festival — this one in Derby — is having to make major adjustments because of COVID-19, and organizers aren’t sure fans are clear on the details.

The Smoke on the Plains Derby BBQ & Music Fest, a 10-year tradition in Derby that features music, food, carnival rides and (during previous years) barbecue samples from competing grill masters, returns this weekend after missing 2020 because of the pandemic. The festival, which usually draws big crowds to Derby’s High Park, is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

But the event will look different than it has, and several of the activities people have come to expect, including barbecue sampling, a kids corner and a military appreciation lunch, won’t be happening this year.

The festival will, however, feature two nights of live music, a lineup of more than a dozen food trucks (including several serving barbecue), a beer garden, and carnival rides set up in the parking lot of Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road.

The reason for the changes, said Kristy Bansemer, Derby’s communication director, is that organizers had to make their plans for the festival back in January, when it was unclear what the pandemic would look like come summer. To be safe, officials decided to cut out the crowded daytime events and the public barbecue sampling, and they adjusted the budget to reflect that decision.

Though the event is going to look different this year, Bansemer said, it will still be a good time, and the city hopes to bring some of the missing elements back next year.

“We’re hoping people will still come out in the evening and enjoy the music,” she said.

Though the public won’t be able to pay $5 and sample the pulled pork being prepared by competitors, as it has in the past, the competition will still happen — and the aromas will likely drift throughout Derby. People are still free to visit the park on Friday and Saturday and watch the competition. Many of the cooking competitors enjoy interacting with the public, Bansemer said.

Organizers are expecting 43 different teams to compete during the barbecue part of the competition on Saturday, and a sanctioned steak cook off that will bring in an additional 23 teams will happen on Friday evening. A rib competition also will be going on during that time on Friday.

Carnival rides were added during the 2019 festival and were a big hit. But without daytime events in the park, organizers wanted the carnival in a more visible spot. They found the parking lot at Field Station: Dinosaur, 2999 N. Rock Road, where the rides will be set up between 6 and 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and between noon and 5 p.m. and 6 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Rides are $3 apiece or $25 for all-you-can-ride during one of the four-hour blocks.

Admission is free to all other events.

Here’s a look at all the public festival activities scheduled for this weekend in Derby:

Thursday

Carnival rides: 6 to 10 p.m. at Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road

Friday

Carnival rides: 6 to 10 p.m. at Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road

Music by Jason Pritchett (country): 7 p.m. at High Park, 2801 James St.

Saturday

Carnival rides: Noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. at Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road

Music by Paramount (‘80s cover band): 7 p.m. at High Park, 2910 James St.

Food trucks and beverages

These vendors will be set up from 6 to 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at High Park. There will also be a beer garden.

Shaken or Stirred Bartending: Adult beverages

Twisted Hog BBQ: brisket, pulled pork, hot links, pulled chicken, BBQ sundae, pulled pork nachos

Mook’s Catering: Turkey legs, chicken lollipops, moink balls)

The Bomb BBQ: pulled pork, brisket, burnt ends, hot links, mac n cheese, slaw, ammo beans, bbq pork parfaits

Smokin’ Diner: pulled pork, brisket, ribs, hot links, nachos, truffle fries, spicy cheddar curds)

Squat & Gobble: ribs, turkey legs, brisket sandwiches, pork sandwiches, brats, hot links, buffalo burgers, hamburgers, hot dogs, bbq nachos, regular nachos, hot dogs, brisket tacos

Snack Shack: smoked brisket or pork sandwiches, beef or pork nachos, hot links, sno cones

Bongo Fruit Smoothies: pineapple fruit smoothies, Dole Whips

Thai Riffic: egg rolls, crab Rangoon, wontons, spring rolls, pad Thai, fried rice

Kona-Ice: shaved ice, lemonade

Funky Monkey Munchies: quesadilla tacos, Korean street ribs, tacos, crab Rangoon fries, Asian tots

Taters N Toppings: baked potato, fries, tots, sweet potato fries, potato toppings: pulled pork, green chili, red chili, cheese, sausage gravy

Rice ‘n Tings: Kalua pig, jerk chicken, Spam fried rice, white rice

American Legion (hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks)