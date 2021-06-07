Chicken chain about to add a fourth Wichita restaurant, this one on East Central

They hinted at it earlier this year, but now the lease is signed, and in the next month, Chick N Max will start construction on its fourth Wichita restaurant.

The new restaurant, which will have 2,400 square feet and a drive-through, is going up at 5510 E. Central and taking over a onetime Wendy’s building that in recent years has been home to a salon and spa. Chick N Max will be performing an extensive remodel to the space.

Construction will start in July, and the chain hopes to have the restaurant open by the end of the year. When it’s done, it will have indoor and outdoor seating for 100 and employ 25 to 30 people.

Max Sheets started Chick N Max in 2017 and now has three restaurants in Wichita: at 21st and Greenwich, at 37th and Maize and at Maple and West. Sheets announced earlier this year plans to begin franchising the concept. He intends to double the number of restaurants he has by the end of 2022 and wants to open as many as five a year after that.

Chick N Max is a fast casual concept that focuses on smoked chicken, fried chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches and more. I’ll let you know when No. 4 is ready to go.