Calling all Bloody Mary fans: Popular Wichita event is returning after a pandemic hiatus

Like most of Wichita’s other most fun events, Botanica’s popular Blooms, Brews and Bloody Marys fundraiser didn’t happen in 2020.

But the event — during which a long list of local bars competes to serve attendees the best Bloody Mary — is returning for 2021. It’s scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on June 24, and tickets are on sale now.

Attendees will stroll the gardens at 701 Amidon, and along the way stop to sample Bloody Marys prepared by bars set up throughout. There will also be small bites provided by local restaurants, and people who aren’t big Bloody Mary fans will be able to get samples of craft beer. Those who do love Bloody Marys will be invited to vote for their favorite, and many of the bars go all out, some even topping their concoctions with tiny burgers and hot dogs on skewers.

Local bartenders will compete to make the best Bloody Mary at Botanica’s fundraiser called Blooms, Brews & Bloody Marys. The event returns on June 24. Courtesy photo

New this year: Organizers have invited six live bands to perform, and they’ll be situated throughout the gardens as well. And the event will spill out onto a new section at Botanica that many haven’t seen since the pandemic: the new Koch Carousel Gardens, which are set up just beyond the carousel and feature a large lawn and a giant covered fireplace.

Tickets to the event are $50 for Botanica members and $60 for nonmembers. They’ve available at botanica.org/events-3/. Only patrons 21 and over can attend.