Never mind about the Brookville Hotel. Reopening plans off for the Abilene restaurant.

The Brookville Hotel in Abilene won’t reopen on June 23 as planned.

Never mind about the Brookville Hotel coming back.

The deal to reopen this historic Abilene hotel as a steakhouse, which was announced earlier this month, appears to be off.

On Tuesday morning, original owners Mark and Connie Martin said in a Facebook post that they were unable to finalize a contract “at this time” with buyers Chuck and Deanna Munson, owners of Munson Angus Farms in Junction City.

The couple, whose Munson’s Prime Steakhouse in Junction City was destroyed in a February fire, had planned to reopen the Brookville Hotel and call it Legacy Kansas. The Martins were on board to help out.

“We want to thank all of our faithful and loyal patrons that have supported us over the many years and were excited we were coming back.!” the post by the Martins read.

The restaurant had been scheduled to reopen on June 23.

The Martins closed the legendary hotel in the fall when traffic dropped off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Munsons said in May that they planned to give the restaurant an updated facade and serve the fried chicken made famous at the hotel, whose history stretches back to 1870. They also planned to add chicken fried steak, burgers and homemade ice cream.

The Brookville Hotel had been in Mark Martin’s family for four generation.