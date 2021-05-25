Drink local coffee and beer, earn swag as part of Wichita’s Wicked Brew Tour challenge

Visit Wichita’s Wicked Brew Tour starts back up on Friday. File photo

It didn’t happen last year — thanks, COVID, — but Visit Wichita’s Wicked Brew Tour is returning for 2021, and it starts this weekend.

The tour invites people to visit local coffee shops and breweries, order beverages, and collect at least 10 stamps on a special passport. The tour starts on Friday, and those who complete it will get a Wicked Brew Tour T-shirt. The offer continues until Visit Wichita runs out of the 1,500 T-shirts it ordered.

Those who successfully complete the 2021 Wicked Brew Tour will win one of these T-shirts. Courtesy photo

Visit Wichita first came up with the promotion in 2016 as a way to get people out to try Wichita’s many local coffee shops and breweries. The first year, five breweries and six coffee shops participated. This year, it’s up to nine breweries and 10 coffee shops. (You can see a list of the participants below.)

People can pick the passports up at any of the participating businesses. Once they’ve collected their 10 stamps at whichever stops they choose, they can return their passports to Visit Wichita’s visitor’s center at 515 S. Main St., suite 115, and pick up their T-shirts. The hours for the visitor’s center are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Visit Wichita has also come up with a sister challenge this year. The new Wichita Attractions Tour, which also starts Friday and runs through Labor Day, invites participants to collect stamps at local attractions like Botanica and the Wichita Sedgwick County Historical Museum for a chance to win 2022 season passes to all 12 participating attractions. You can read more about that program in a story scheduled for Friday’s paper.

Participants in the 2021 Wicked Brew Tour

COFFEE SHOPS:

Churn & Burn (Northeast & Southeast), Cocoa Dolce Chocolates (East, West and Downtown), Fairmount Coffee Co., Il Primo Espresso – (East & Downtown), Kookaburra Coffee, Leslie Coffee Co., Placeholder Coffee, Reverie Coffee Roasters, Sunflower Espresso & Food Truck and The Donut Whole

BREWERIES:

Augustino Brewing Company, Central Standard Brewing, Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, Nortons Brewing Co., PourHouse by Walnut River Brewing, River City Brewing Co., Sweet Allie B’s Limestone Beer Co., Third Place Brewing and Wichita Brewing Co. & Pizzeria (West & East)