Wichita coffee shop went to-go only during pandemic. Owners now plan to keep it that way.

Espress to Go Go’s owners have decided not to reopen the shop for walk-in business and will remain a to-go only shop. The Wichita Eagle

Espresso To Go Go is going to stay to go go and to go go only.

The Wichita coffee shop at 102 N. St. Francis that Warren and Ann Tandoc opened in 2013 has been operating as a to-go business only during most of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, the owners have decided they’ll keep it that way.

The Tandocs say they won’t reopen their tiny shop to walk-in and dine-in customers and will instead continue to serve their coffee drinks from a little walk-up window they installed late last year on the west-facing side of the shop.

“Our name tells the story of what we always wanted our service model to be, and now it’s for real,” Ann Tandoc said.

The shop previously had a few tables situated under its signature giant disco ball, where people would sit and sip Velvet Thunders, Vietnamericanos and Scharffen Berger Mocha Lattes. Now, there are a couple of small tables set up outside on the sidewalk next to a large menu board.

Customers can order their drinks at the window or online at www.unicorntogo.com. Those who order online can text the shop at 316-200-5051 when they’re ready to pick up their drinks, and the staff will make the beverages then so they’re hot (or cold).

The Tandocs originally opened their coffee business in 2012 as a mobile coffee shop operating out of a 1973 Airstream Land Yacht. They found the 650-square-foot space in the Zelman building the following year.

Espresso to Go Go’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays.