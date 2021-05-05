East Wichita restaurant, closed for weeks, now has papered-over windows and worried fans

When Cafe Maurice reopens next month, its interior will be all new.

One of Wichita’s best Mediterranean restaurants — Cafe Maurice at 9747 E. 21st St. North — has been closed since mid-March, and now there’s paper covering the windows.

Fans of the restaurant are starting to worry.

But they shouldn’t, said manager Bridgett Williams on Wednesday. The restaurant, which Therese and Gus Srour opened in late 2010, will in fact reopen, and the Srours are aiming for June 1.

They closed, she said, to work on a major remodel of the restaurant, which after a decade needed some updating, she said. When Cafe Maurice reopens, it will have an updated bar, freshly painted walls, new booths and a new layout in the dining room. The restrooms are also getting redone, as is the kitchen.

“Everything is pretty much brand new,” she said.

Cafe Maurice also will upgrade its menu, though the owners haven’t worked out all those details just yet, Williams said.

The Srours opened their restaurant a little more than 10 years ago at Cambridge Market, the same development that has Deano’s and Jax. It’s known for its Lebanese and Greek fare as well as for giving customers a little square of tiramisu for dessert.

Gus is a longtime pastry chef, and his wife, Therese, spent years working at N&J Cafe before going into business for herself.