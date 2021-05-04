An Old Town restaurant owner has bought out a downtown restaurant owner

A downtown Wichita barbecue restaurant has new owners, and they already run a restaurant nearby.

Coleman and Becky Lockett, who put their Bite Me BBQ at 132 N. St. Francis up for sale more than a year ago, have found buyers in Chris and Shea Tincher, who in 2012 founded Todd Brian’s Brick Street Café & Tavern at 315 N. Mead in Old Town Square.

The Tinchers, who also own Thyme & Thyme Again Catering, will keep Bite Me’s name and menu.

The owners of Todd Brian’s Brick Street Cafe & Tavern have just bought Bite Me BBQ. Courtesy photo







“We don’t want to change a thing,” Chris Tincher said.

NAI Martens brokered the sale of the restaurant and the building, and Troy Farha and Steve Martens were the representatives for the property. The deal closed on Tuesday.

The Locketts also opened Bite Me BBQ in 2012 and have operated the restaurant with their daughter and son-in-law, Mercedes and Frank Bialza. The couple now plans to retire to a home in the Lake of the Ozarks. They’ve purchased a different restaurant there.

The Tinchers still own Todd Brian’s, which they plan to keep running. Their eldest son, Hadden, is general manager, and their other son, Brendon, a college student, is a server there.

With the building, the Tinchers will also get the second floor residence where the Lockets have lived since opening the restaurant in the space below. They’re planning to lease it to a new resident.