Decadent deep-dish cookies and ice cream are the focus of a new Wichita dessert business

Snickerdoodle Cinnamon Roll is one of several deep-dish cookie flavors available at the new Crumble & Cream.

A sweet new mobile food business is about to make its debut in Wichita, and it will serve decadent “deep dish” cookies topped with ice cream.

Crumble & Cream is a new project by Rachel Marlow, a hobby baker who grew disgruntled during the pandemic that she couldn’t find decent desserts during her travels to national parks. One of her specialties is making unique deep dish cookies — some that weigh up to three quarters of a pound — in flavors like White Chocolate Caramel and Snickerdoodle Cinnamon Roll. She decided she could turn her hobby into a business.

Cookie lovers can order four-packs of Crumble & Cream’s deep-dish cookies while they wait for the trailer to hit the streets. Courtesy photo

Crumble & Cream will debut in May with not only a food trailer but also with ice-cream bikes that will visit neighborhoods and can be booked for special events.

Marlow opened her website up for online orders last week and hopes to have the bikes and trailer — a converted horse trailer with display cases in the front and an eye-catching pink and brown color scheme — on the streets in early May. People who visit the trailer will be able to get warm and fresh cookies topped with ice cream. The bikes will offer things like cookie ice cream sandwiches.

Marlow said she’ll post her schedule on her Facebook page and website as soon as it’s set.

Rachel Marlow converted an old horse trailer into a new deep-dish cookie truck. Courtesy photo

But people have already been salivating over her cookies online, she said, and she wanted to get her business up and running sooner.

“We’ve gotten a lot of crazy support, which is really helpful,” she said. “That’s what pushed me into wanting to try and offer something as soon as possible with online orders.”

Marlow said she envisions taking the trailer to local food truck rallies, festivals and charity events. She has outdoor seating that she’ll take along to events and set up so people can enjoy their desserts trailer side.

People who want to order the cookies in the meantime can get four-packs for $17-$22 at www.crumbleandcream.com/