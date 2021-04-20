Wichita restaurant’s Taco Tuesday menu offers this ridiculously huge monster of a meal

This taco is ridiculous. The Wichita Eagle

If you want to celebrate Taco Tuesday, shouldn’t you do it by attempting to eat the most ridiculously oversized taco in town?

Nortons Brewing Company, the brewery and restaurant at 125 N. St. Francis that over the weekend celebrated its third anniversary, has a pretty interesting item on its Taco Tuesday menu. My husband and I tried it last week.

It’s a crispy flour taco so enormous, it’s somewhat impossible to eat it as a traditional taco.

“For me, it usually turns into a taco salad at one point,” said Nortons co-owner, Dan Norton.

The dramatic taco, dubbed the Hangry Hangry Taco by its creators, is offered on a Taco Tuesday bonus menu that Nortons introduced when it reopened post-pandemic shutdowns. The taco is served inside a fried 14-inch tortilla and filled with choice of ground beef or chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Sour cream, salsa and a big bowl of refried beans are served on the side.

Lots of locals have been photographed eating it over the past several weeks.

Nortons Taco Tuesday menu also includes a giant stacked quesadilla and an equally huge “Big Axe Burrito” as well as queso fries, chips and queso, a chili lime shrimp salad and more.

The Instagram-worthy taco can feed at least two or is good the next day for leftovers as well. But it’s served to dine-in customers only, mainly because to-go boxes big enough to house it just don’t exist.

Nortons is open from 3 to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays.