Wichita’s ‘American Idol’ star Arthur Gunn is getting another shot at the title

Wichita’s Arthur Gunn is getting another shot at “American Idol.” ABC

A year ago at this time, Wichita was distracting itself from the new realities of a global pandemic by watching Wichita singer Arthur Gunn compete on “American Idol.”

That season, during which contestants performed via video feeds from their homes around the country, ended with Gunn coming in second place to winner Just Sam.

But now, Gunn is getting another shot at the “American Idol” title.

Watch out for @americanidol, April 19th, Monday I’ll be airing on one of the episode with the performance as the... Posted by Arthur Gunn on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Tonight’s episode of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. on ABC, will feature a twist: 10 of last year’s top 20 finalists will perform, then the public will vote to allow one of them to take a spot as a top 10 finalist in this year’s competition, judged by celebrity singers Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Gunn is one of those 10, along with Season 18 contestants like Louis Knight and Nick Merico.

Producers have said they want to give those contestants, who so gamely performed from their homes last year, a chance to play on the real “American Idol” stage in person. According to reports, Gunn — who appeared many times last year from his Wichita living room and back deck — will be singing “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls.

Voting lines will open during tonight’s show and will stay open until 5 p.m. on April 26. The winner of the vote will be revealed during a show set to air on Sunday, May 2.

Gunn recently posted about the twist on his social media accounts and encouraged people to text his contestant number, which will be revealed during tonight’s episode, to 21523. People can vote that way 10 times. They also can vote through the website idolvoteabc.com and by downloading the “American Idol” app and signing up.

Gunn, whose birth name is Dibesh Pokharel, was born in Kathmandu, Nepal, and moved to Wichita seven years ago. He was at the ”American Idol” auditions that rolled through Wichita in September 2019.

Since the Season 18 finale last May, Gunn has self released two albums but hasn’t been signed to any major record deal.

Wichita has had several singers appear on “American Idol,” but before Gunn was named runner-up last year, the closest any had come to winning was Northwest High School graduate Phil Stacey, who placed sixth on the show’s sixth season in 2007.