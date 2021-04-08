Elderslie Farm restaurant has reopened, added a more casual option for evening dining

Elderslie Farm is now offering a more casual outdoor evening dining experience in addition to its multi-course, reservation-only dinners.

Elderslie Farm — the idyllic venue at 3501 E. 101st. St. North in Kechi that includes a fine dining restaurant, an outdoor cafe, a creamery with a gelato shop and blackberry picking in the summer — has recently reopened after a second COVID-19 hiatus.

The Bramble Cafe, which offers breakfast items outdoors near the blackberry bramble, is now open on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. And Elderslie Restaurant, which offers reservation-only, multi-course farm-to-table dinners, is back open Tuesdays through Saturday evenings.

There’s also an addition that will appeal to people who like visiting Elderslie for dinner but don’t always have the time or money for one of the fancy dinners. This season, George and Katharine Elder are also offering lighter meals on the patio Tuesdays through Sunday evenings. People who want to take advantage can choose items from the new appetizer section of the dinner menu, which includes a charcuterie board, baked Cloverdale cheese, pate, soup, salad and more.

People dining on the patio also will have access to the bar menu. That option is available from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and no reservations are required.

The soup from the seasonal dinner menu at Elderslie Farm Courtesy photo

Another change this year: Chef Katharine Elder has decided to start changing up the menu for the multi-course dinners seasonally rather than every six weeks, though she’ll modify the courses through the season to take advantage of ingredients that are at their peak. The dinners, which are served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, are offered in the indoor dining room, though the owners have spaced out the tables. The meals cost $72 a person, which includes gratuity, and people can pay an extra $32 if they want wine pairings.

The menu being offered now includes a beet salad, a bean soup, a short rib entree and cheesecake with rhubarb for dessert. Pescatarian and vegetarian options are available. Reservations can be made at www.opentable.com.

“Post-COVID, we are really hoping to be able to provide a comfortable outing in the country through the week and greater accessibility to an evening at the farm,” Katharine Elder said.

The Bramble Cafe will add more hours at the end of May, and blackberry picking usually starts sometime in July.

Elderslie Farm menu

The left side of the Elderslie Farm menu lists appetizers that people can order while enjoying a more casual evening meal on the patio. The right side lists the restaurant’s new multi-course, reservation-only menu.