Wichita restaurants offering buffets, plated meals, family meals to-go for Easter 2021

Restaurats across Wichita have many different plans for serving Easter brunch this year. Miami

In 2019 (and for many years before that), Easter brunch in Wichita restaurants was largely served buffet style.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was new, and restaurants were offering Easter meals to-go only.

Now, a year later, it’s a little bit of all of the above— and then some. A few restaurants have resumed buffet service for Easter Sunday. Several others are offering plated meals. And still others are sticking to the family meals to-go model.

Here are some of your options if you want a restaurant to make your Easter Sunday meal in Wichita. Let me know if I’ve missed anyone by emailing dneil@wichitaeagle.com.

Buffets

Caesar’s Table, 125 N. Market, 316-946-5879: Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all-you-can-eat buffet that’s $15.95 a person. Reservations preferred but not required at 316-946-5879.

The Sweet Spot, 8448 W. Central, 316-260-4999: Serving an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. that’s $28.95 for adults, $26.95 for seniors, $14.95 for ages 8-12, $10.95 for ages 4 to 7 and free for ages 3 and under.

Two Brothers, 6730 W. Central, 316-440-4077: Brunch buffet served 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It’s $19.99 a person for the barbecue buffet, salad bar and breakfast buffet. It’s $12.99 a person for the breakfast buffet alone. For kids ages 3 to 11, the price is $1 times their age.

Two Olives/Olive Tree, 2949 N. Rock Road, 316-681-1100: Offering an Easter buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that’s $28 for adults, $26 for seniors, $13 for children 5-12. Reservations required at 316-681-1100.

Plated or family-style dine-in meals

Chisholm’s inside the Doubletree by Hilton Wichita Airport, 2098 Airport Road, 316-945-1966: Offering a four-course Easter lunch that includes soup or salad, choice of entree, sides and choice of dessert. Prices range from $32 to $45 a person. Served from noon to 5 p.m. Make reservation at 316-945-1966.

Jimmie’s Diner, 1519 George Washington, 3111 N. Rock Road: Both locations open at 6 a.m. on Easter Sunday and will serve eggs Benedict, ham steak and eggs, and the full menu.

Livingston’s Diner, 9747 E. 21st St., 316-686-0488: Offering grilled ham steak with pineapple plus mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans for $14.95. Available on Sunday for dine-in or carryout from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lola’s Bistro, 2146 Collective Lane, 316-613-2223: The fine dining restaurant is serving a special Easter brunch menu for dine-in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, 316-263-4044: Offering an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes lamb and egg scramble and music by Sterling Grey. Make a reservation at publicoldtown.com

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Serving a family-style lunch that includes Italian Easter bread, lasagna and chocolate mousse cake. Seatings offered from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. One free Bloody Mary offered with each adult meal. Price is $49.95 for adults and $24.95 for children. Make reservation at www.opentable.com/r/siena-tuscan-steakhouse-wichita

Scotch & Sirloin, 5325 E. Kellogg, 316-685-8701: Offering a family-style Easter brunch served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that’s $35 for adults, $12.95 for ages 4-11 and free for children 3 and under.

Family meals to-go

Delanos Diner, 1220 W. Douglas, 316-252-8100: Offering Easter family meals for four to go for $39.99 that include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and dinner rolls. Last orders will be taken on Thursday. Meals available Friday through Sunday. Place orders at 316-252-8100.

The Fusion Restaurant, 1812 W. Douglas: Serving Easter dinner take-and-bakes to go that feed six to eight people and cost $80. They include ham slices, mashed potatoes, ham gravy, roasted carrots, creamy “cornfusion,” fresh green beans and dinner rolls. Also includes deviled egg starter and pineapple upside down cake. Pickup on Saturday. Place orders by calling at www.fusiongal.com.

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q: Selling 4.5-pound Easter hams for $35. Call ahead to your nearest Hog Wild store.

Pig In Pig Out, 1003 E. 13th St., 316-263-7474: Selling whole smoked hams for $8.99 a pound. Also selling Easter dinner ham packages that include a whole ham plus three quarts of sides and two mini-loaves of bread for $64.99. Available for pickup Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserve by calling 316-263-7474.

Spear’s Restaurant & Pie Shop, 4323 W. Maple, 316-943-2783: Offering heat-and-serve Easter family meals to-go that include smoked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, rolls and a whole pie. A meal that serves six to eight is $69.95. Pickup Saturday. Call or order or order online at www.toasttab.com

More than one option

6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St. North, 316-361-6667: Serving an Easter brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. that’s $34 for adults, $15 for children 8 and under. Make reservations at bit.ly/3tbI87c. Also serving Easter take-out meals for four that are $95. Order by calling 316-361-6667 or by emailing Cgillum@6ssteakhouse.com. Orders due by 5 p.m. on Friday.

AVI and Corporate Caterers, 135 N Waco in the Drury Broadview Hotel: A special Easter dinner will be served family-style from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday and will be available at AVI or in the banquet hall at the Drury Hotel. It’s $23 a person and includes choice of roasted prime rib or bone-in smoked ham plus sides. Kids meals are $10, and vegetarian options are also available. Seating will be limited, and reservations are required by calling 316-262-3300 or at info@corporatecaterersofwichita.com

Egg Crate Cafe, 8606 W. 13th St., 316-295-2822: Restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday and is also offering half-pan frittatas to-go. Order by 10 a.m. Saturday for Easter pickup at www.eggcratecafewichita.com or by calling 316-295-2822.

Newport Grill, 1900 N. Rock Road, 316-636-9555: This restaurant is offering Easter dinner to-go with prices that range from $35 to $45. It’s also is serving its brunch menu on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and its dinner menu from 2 p.m. to close. Place to-go orders at www.newportgrill.com.

Stroud’s, 3661 N. Hillside, 316-838-2454: The restaurant will be offering limited Easter Sunday seating and serving dinners that include pan-fried chicken or country ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, sweet corn, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, and cinnamon rolls. Price is $21.99 for adults and $11.99 for children 10 and under. Curbside pickup is also available with dinner for two ($45.99) and dinner for four ($89.99) options. Pre-order at 316-838-2454.

Closed on Easter Sunday

Country Kitchen, 915 E. 53rd St.

Doo-Dah Diner, 206 E. Kellogg

Jax Restaurant and Bar, 9719 E. 21st St. North

Oak & Pie, 2244 N Greenwich

Pizza Ranch, 2121 N. Tyler

Twelve, 12111 W. Maple

Hurricane Sports Grill, 8614 W. 13th St.