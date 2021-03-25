Well-known Wichita cook putting on a Cajun pop-up restaurant for one-night this weekend

Well-known local cook and writer Joe Stumpe is putting on a one-day Cajun pop-up restaurant on Friday.

For years, Wichita has been able to benefit from Joe Stumpe’s cooking knowledge. This weekend, it’ll get a chance to test out his skills.

On Friday, Stumpe — The Wichita Eagle’s former food editor, who often offers cooking classes around town — is putting on a Cajun food pop-up event at The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland, where he’ll be selling mini muffaletta sandwiches, Cajun fettuccine, bread pudding with whiskey sauce and a little surprise on the side. A meal featuring each item will cost $10.

Stumpe jokes that he’s always dreamed of opening a restaurant but that his wife — Wichita Eagle business reporter Carrie Rengers — is not into the idea. A one-night pop-up she finds acceptable.

He was contacted by The Workroom’s owner, who has been putting on occasional pop-up eateries, and she gave him the freedom to cook whatever he wanted. Cajun is one of his favorite types of cuisine to prepare, said Stumpe, a musician who’s also written a Cajun song or two.

He’ll be serving during Final Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. People can stay and eat the food outside at The Workroom’s attached Birney’s Snack Shop or get it to go. Want to place an order in advance? Message Joe Stumpe on Facebook or send an email to jstumpe@cox.net.