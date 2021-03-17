Where to get Irish food, green beer on St. Patrick’s Day 2021 in Wichita

Irish fare, including corned beef and cabbage, will fill the menus of many Wichita restaurants on St. Patrick’s Day. Courtesy photo

Last St. Patrick’s Day, things were just starting to get weird. Wichita was starting to understand that COVID-19 was a serious thing, and several restaurants and bars began voluntarily closing.

A year later, things are still a bit weird. But several restaurants are feeling confident enough to offer St. Patrick’s Day fare, events and other specials.

Here are some places where Wichita can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with food this year. Some started on Saturday, but most either waited for today or are carrying over their weekend specials.

Let me know if I'm missing anyone

Food and drink

Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas, 316-267-3100: This Delano bar will serve Irish fare, drink specials and have bagpipers on Wednesday.

The Artichoke, 811 N. Broadway, 316-263-9164: The Artichoke will offer green beer and mulligan stew on Wednesday, and live Celtic music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich, 316-535-7150: On Wednesday, this venue’s offerings will include green beer, Irish ale beer specials and corned beef with grilled cabbage and potato hash.

O’Malley’s Irish Pub & Karaoke Room, 2405 W.31st St. South, 316-260-2562: O’Malley’s is offering drink specials and Irish fare like shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash and corned beef and cabbage. Bagpipers also will perform on Wednesday.

The Rusty Nail, 1155 S. Washington, 316-796-5900: This restaurant and bar will celebrate with a corned beef Irish feast and Irish drink specials.

Prost, 2721 E. Central. 316-260-3220: The German restaurant at Revolutsia will be serving bangers and mash, Reuben bierocks and Bailey’s Irish Cream Cake on Wednesday. The Wichita Caledonian Pipes & Drums will be there from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Two Olives, 2949 N. Rock Road: This restaurant will be offering a special St. Patrick’s Day menu on Wednesday that features corned beef and cabbage, Irish lamb stew, steak shepherd’s pie and stout bread pudding. It’ll also offer Irish drink specials.

Walt’s, 7732 E. Central: Serving corned beef and cabbage with new potatoes and Irish soda bread starting on Wednesday.

Dockum, 104 S. Broadway: This bar in the basement of The Ambassador Hotel is offering a St. Patrick’s Day pop-up experience at 6 p.m. on Wednesday that will include classic Irish dishes like Guinness shepherd’s pie, Irish bangers, corned beef and more. It’ll also have drink specials. Make reservations at www.facebook.com/DockumWichita

Jimmie’s Diner, 3111 N. Rock Road, 1519 George Washington: Serving corned beef and cabbage with new potatoes and a dinner roll for $11.99 Wednesday, Thursday and Friday while supplies last.

The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas, 316-928-2899: This downtown restaurant is offering a St. Patrick’s Day menu from Wednesday through March 20 that includes things like Irish disco fries, shepherd’s pie and corned beef and hash plus Irish-themed cocktails. People can also get the shepherd’s pie and corned beef and hash as family meals to go.

Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, 316-263-4044: This Old Town bar and restaurant will have a shepherd’s pie special on Wednesday, and on Saturday and Sunday, it will offer corned beef hash during brunch. The evening of March 20, Monterey Jack will perform and kick off the Brickyard’s 22nd outdoor season.

Two Brothers BBQ & Sports Grill, 6730 W. Central: This restaurant is actually putting off its big St. Patrick’s Day Party until Saturday, when it will set up an outdoor beer garden with socially distanced seating and serve green beer, corned beef and cabbage and bangers and mash. It will last from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and food also can be ordered to go.