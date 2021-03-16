It’s back: Wichita can commune with the country’s most famous rolling wiener this week

You can’t help but smile when you see a giant, wiener-shaped vehicle rolling down the highway.

Starting on Wednesday, Wichita will get another chance to test that hot dog of a theory when the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls back into town.

Wichita can ketchup with the 27-foot-long vehicle during three different stops, starting on Wednesday and running through Saturday.

Its first stop will be outside the Wichita Thunder game at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Then, on Friday, the wiener will be parked from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Botanica, 701 Amidon St.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed for Wichita. Courtesy photo

Its final stop in town will be Saturday, when the Wienermobile will be set up from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kansas Grown Winter Farmers Market at the Sedgwick County Extension Center, 7001 W. 21st St. North.

People who stop by can inspect the rig up close, have their photos taken with it and even get free Wiener Whistles. There will also be several young spokespeople, known as “hotdoggers,” staffing the Wienermobile. They’ll be prepared to toss out every hot dog pun possible in the English language.

For more information about the Wienermobile, visit www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.