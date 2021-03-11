Still no Wichita St. Patrick’s Day parade this year but plenty of food and drink specials

St. Patrick’s Day makes a cautious return this year with green beer and food specials. Courtesy photo

Last St. Patrick’s Day, things were just starting to get weird. Wichita was starting to understand that COVID-19 was a serious thing, and several restaurants and bars began voluntarily closing down.

A year later, things are still a bit weird. For the second year in a row, the popular Delano St. Patrick’s Day parade will be on hold. But several restaurants are feeling confident enough to offer St. Patrick’s Day fare, events and other specials.

Here are some places where Wichita can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with food this year. Note that many of the parties are scheduled for this weekend while others happen on Wednesday, the actual March 17. Some are even scheduled for Tuesday or next weekend.

Also, let me know if I’m missing anyone by emailing dneil@wichitaeagle.com.

Food and drink

Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas, 316-267-3100: There’s no Delano parade this year, but Delano’s Irish bar is still celebrating the holiday starting with a party on Saturday that will start at 10 a.m. and will feature St. Patrick’s Day-themed food served at noon and drink specials all day. The band Big Red Horse will perform starting at 8 p.m. The Shamrock will also serve Irish fare, drink specials and have bagpipers on Wednesday.

Pumphouse Kegs & Eggs, 825 E. Second St.: The bar’s 10th annual Kegs & Eggs event is Saturday morning and is an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, offered from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and featuring scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, potatoes O’Brien and fruit. It’s $8.99 a person. The event will also include green beer and Irish music.

The Artichoke, 811 N. Broadway, 316-263-9164: This bar and restaurant will start its St. Patrick’s Day observation with a big Fake Paddy’s Day party from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday that includes outdoor tents and heaters and lasts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Green beer and mulligan stew will be on the menu. The New Time Bards will perform from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and BFE will play from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free. Then, on Wednesday, The Artichoke will offer green beer, mulligan stew and live Celtic music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich, 316-535-7150: This restaurant and venue has several St. Patrick’s Day-themed events going on. First up is a “Fake Patty’s Day Party” on Saturday that will include games like corn hole, ladder ball and bucket pong and green beer served from noon to 3 p.m. Then, from 8 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a rooftop party will feature a DJ and $3 green Miller Lights. On Wednesday, the Real Patty’s Day Party will include green beer, Irish ale beer specials and corned beef with grilled cabbage and potato hash.

Whiskey Dicks, 801 S. Seneca: This bar and restaurant is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday that includes drink specials, traditional Irish breakfast platters from 9 a.m. to noon, and $9.99 corned beef and cabbage dinners all day. The bar will also have green beer, drink specials and bagpipers during happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Merle’s Place, 440 N. Seneca, 316-263-0444: This bar is opting for a Fake Patty’s Day party on Saturday that will feature green beer, Irish-themed drinks, corned beef and cabbage and Reuben sandwiches.

O’Malley’s Irish Pub & Karaoke Room, 2405 W.31st St. South, 316-260-2562: O’Malley’s also will start its party on Saturday, but its drink specials and Irish fare like shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash and corned beef and cabbage will be served through Wednesday. Bagpipers also will perform at the bar on Saturday and Wednesday.

The Rusty Nail, 1155 S. Washington, 316-796-5900: This restaurant and bar will celebrate on Saturday and Wednesday with a corned beef Irish feast and Irish drink specials. Live music starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Big B’s Beef, 316-942-2333: This food truck will be at Hopping Gnome Brewing, 1710 E. Douglas, on Tuesday, the day before St. Patrick’s Day and will serve corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes and carrots from 5 to 8 p.m. Though it will be set up in a nearby parking lot, the truck will deliver food to customers inside Hopping Gnome so they can enjoy their food with the brewery’s Irish Red beer. The restaurant is requesting pre-orders via text or phone call to 316-942-2333.

Prost, 2721 E. Central. 316-260-3220: The German restaurant at Revolutsia will be serving bangers and mash, Reuben bierocks and Bailey’s Irish Cream Cake on Wednesday. The Wichita Caledonian Pipes & Drums will be there from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Two Olives, 2949 N. Rock Road: This restaurant will be offering a special St. Patrick’s Day menu on Wednesday that features corned beef and cabbage, Irish lamb stew, steak shepherd’s pie and stout bread pudding. It’ll also offer Irish drink specials.

Walt’s, 7732 E. Central: Serving corned beef and cabbage with new potatoes and Irish soda bread starting on Wednesday.

Dockum, 104 S. Broadway: This bar in the basement of The Ambassador Hotel is offering a St. Patrick’s Day pop-up experience at 6 p.m. on Wednesday that will include classic Irish dishes like Guinness shepherd’s pie, Irish bangers, corned beef and more. It’ll also have drink specials. Make reservations at www.facebook.com/DockumWichita

The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas, 316-928-2899: This downtown restaurant is offering a St. Patrick’s Day menu from Wednesday through March 20 that includes things like Irish disco fries, shepherd’s pie and corned beef and hash plus Irish-themed cocktails. People can also get the shepherds pie and corned beef and hash as family meals to go.

Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, 316-263-4044: This Old Town bar and restaurant will start offering $5 Guinness pints this weekend, then on Wednesday, it will launch a shepherds pie special. On Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21, it will offer corned beef hash during brunch. The evening of March 20, Monterey Jack will perform and kick off the Brickyard’s 22nd outdoor season.

Two Brothers BBQ & Sports Grill, 6730 W. Central: This restaurant is actually putting off its big St. Patrick’s Day Party until Saturday, March 20, when it will set up an outdoor beer garden with socially distanced seating and serve green beer, corned beef and cabbage and bangers and mash. It will last from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and food also can be ordered to go.