The grandson of a local restaurant pioneer opened his own Wichita taco place today

The grandson of one of Wichita’s restaurant pioneers opened his own place in Wichita today, and it specializes in what he calls “new traditional” tacos.

Carlos Fernandez Jr. is the owner of Kiko’s, a new restaurant that’s taken over the former Mo’s Hut space at 2800 E. Central. He’s also the grandson of Francisco Rizo, who founded Chico’s Restaurant in 1974. Rizo died in December after contracting COVID-19. He was 94.

The image of the late Franciso Rizo, Chico's restaurant founder and grandfather of Carlos Fernandez Jr.

The new restaurant’s specialty is tacos made with carne asada — in fact, the restaurant bills itself as a “carne asada specialist — as well as with shrimp, and Kiko’s also serves burritos, quesadillas and loaded fries. The restaurant also offers a carne asada torta, Mexican corn as a side dish and fresh churros for dessert.

But that’s just the base menu. Kiko’s will offer specials each day that include more exotic fillings and will also serve ceviche. Hot Cheetos are a popular ingredient on its menu.

This is the second restaurant for Fernandez, who started Kiko’s in Newton in 2018. His address there is 1728 N. Main.

The new 2,000 square-foot restaurant in Wichita also will serve as a gallery of sort for local Chicano artists, whose works will be on display both inside and outside

Kiko’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, call 316-440-6002.

