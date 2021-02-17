Dining With Denise Neil

A favorite Delano hole-in-the-wall restaurant is closing after 20 years in business

Wichita

One of Wichita’s favorite hole-in-the-wall Chinese takeout places will close in less than a week.

Today, Egg Roll King owner Chi Luong said that his last day in business will be Friday, Feb. 26. He’s planning to retire, he said.

Luong opened the restaurant in the Delano neighborhood in 2001, and it specialized in quick to-go meals. His restaurant has a tiny dining room and a popular drive-through window.

Customers loved the restaurant’s egg rolls and crab Rangoon and knew to bring cash when they needed a fix. Egg Roll King never accepted any other form of payment.

Its hours between now and Feb. 26 are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Profile Image of Denise Neil
Denise Neil
Denise Neil has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.
