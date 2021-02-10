Fat Tuesday in Wichita will offer a mix of to-go feasts and in-person Mardis Gras parties

Fat Tuesday is next week, but celebrations in Wichita will look a bit different during COVID-19. Whiskey Dicks

You’ll have only one day to congratulate yourself on surviving a pandemic Valentine’s Day before it’ll be time to take on a pandemic Fat Tuesday.

Mardis Gras — which always hops around the calendar — lands on Feb. 16 this year. And despite the fact that some of the crawfish and oyster parties Wichita is used to are canceled or altered this year, there will still be plenty to do.

Here’s a guide to Wichita’s Fat Tuesday fun and food in 2021. Did I miss anything? Email dneil@wichitaeagle.com and we’ll add it.

Feasts to go

Red Bean’s Bayou Grill Memorial Fat Tuesday celebration: It’s become a Fat Tuesday tradition in Wichita — a big Mardis Gras party with a buffet of Cajun favorites that were once served at Wichita restaurant Red Bean’s Bayou Grill. But this year, former Red Bean’s owner Bill Rowe says, the party will have to happen on a to-go basis. Instead of gathering people at his banquet venue, Villa Luna, at 8406 W. Central, he will sell people a “buffet to go” and allow them to place orders of their Red Bean’s favorites in advance.

Eight different entrees will be available — including things like firecracker pasta, blackened shrimp etouffee and jambalaya —and the venue will sell them in half-size entree portions. People also will be able to get crawfish by the dozen, tomato bisque, corn fritters and hurricanes to go. Pickup will be at the Villa Luna parking lot from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and staffers will bring orders to people’s cars. Place orders by Tuesday at 2 p.m. by calling 316-612-4694. Rowe said the in-person party will return in 2022. See the full menu below.

Doo-Dah Diner’s Fat Tuesday Cajun Feast, 206 E. Kellogg: This popular downtown diner has been putting on a Fat Tuesday feast for the past seven years. And although the eighth annual will happen, it’ll be a carryout only event. The restaurant is serving its Cajun meals to go, which will include two eight-ounce portions of entrees (choose between crawfish etouffee, blackened catfish, blackened chicken, gumbo or jambalaya) plus red beans and rice, collard greens, mac and cheese, cornbread and a slice of King Cake for $25 a person. People can also get a crawfish boil kit with crawfish that will be flown in fresh that day from New Orleans, or a whole King Cake to go. Orders are due by Friday, and pickup will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The food will be hot and ready to serve. Find the order link at www.doodahdiner.com.

Party on

Fat Tuesday at Whiskey Dicks, 801 S. Seneca: This bar is going ahead with its annual Mardis Gras party. It starts at 3 p.m. with half-price drink appetizers. The party will also offer $9.99 Cajun food platters served until 10 p.m. plus $3 Southern Comfort hurricanes. The bar will play Zydeco music starting at 3 p.m., but there won’t be a band. The party lasts until midnight.

The Rusty Nail, 1155 S. Washington: This restaurant will be serving shrimp po’ boys and muffaletta sandwiches and will decorate its upstairs area for Mardis Gras. It’ll also be offering Mardis Gras cupcakes and hurricanes on special. Its Fat Tuesday hours are 11 a.m. to midnight.

Fat Tuesday at Mort’s: The bar at 923 E. First St. has recently reopened and will celebrate Fat Tuesday with themed cocktails, food while supplies last and music by Joe Stumpe. The hours will be 3 p.m. to midnight.

.

Not happening

Oyster dinner at St. James: The annual St. James Episcopal Church oyster dinner isn’t happening this year because of the pandemic, but organizers say it will be back in 2022. It’s a fundraiser for the church at 3750 E. Douglas and always includes all-you-can-eat oysters on the half-shell, fried oysters, dessert, and beer and wine on tap.

Blue Moon Catering’s Red Bean’s Fat Tuesday menu Courtesy