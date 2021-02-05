This restaurant makes Wichita’s cutest sushi. For Valentine’s Day, you can learn how.

Customers can learn to make their own sushi rolls, then eat them, as part of a special Valentine’s Day event at restaurant Oh My Sushi in Wichita.

A new Wichita restaurant that makes some of the city’s cutest sushi is offering a fun (and tasty) Valentine’s Day activity this year.

Oh My Sushi quietly opened in September in a little building behind the La Quinta Inn on West Kellogg that previously held Bogey’s Sports Bar and Carrie B’s before that. The address is 6339 W. Kellogg.

Since then, it’s been offering sushi to-go only. But for Valentine’s Day, the owners came up with a fun, interactive idea that will allow them to have customers spaced out inside the restaurant.

They’re putting on a series of “Roll Your Own Sushi” events that will happen in the restaurant from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15 and will allow customers to make their own sushi before consuming it.

Jason Inouye, the Oh My Sushi’s general manager, said the restaurant decided to offer two options: A one-hour class, during which students will assemble then eat a California roll and their choice of a specialty roll from the restaurant’s menu. A two-hour class includes the lesson plus a catered dinner.

The idea has been well received, and there’s only one two-hour class spot left. But there’s still plenty of availability for the one-hour option. Couples can choose from classes starting at the top of every hour from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

People will be seated at tables that are spaced out and given the ingredients they need to make their rolls along with instruction. The restaurant won’t be open for normal business those days.

The cost is $50 a couple for a one-hour class and $100 a couple for a two-hour class

Oh My Sushi is owned by Mayumi Takaki, a California transplant who took her inspiration in naming the restaurant from the Japanese comic series “Oh My Goddess!” which is popular in anime culture. The restaurant has a playful anime theme to it, and it makes some of Wichita’s most adorable sushi rolls. Chefs will occasionally create smiling star or teddy bear-shaped creations for kids, and the owners post photos of their rolls in some pretty cute setups. A scroll through the restaurant’s Facebook page is a colorful treat for the eyes.

If the sushi-making classes are a hit, Inouye said, they may become a monthly offering at the restaurant, which should add dine-in service in the next month or so.

To make a reservation for one of the classes, message Oh My Sushi on its Facebook page or call 316-201-6398.

By the way, I’m working on my list of Valentine’s Day specials in Wichita, which because of COVID-19 will look quite different than it did last year. It should be online soon.