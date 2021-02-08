Wichita restaurants are cooking up special meals and deals for Valentine’s Day 2021

Oak & Pie will make lovebirds heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day.

Little did we know it, but last year on Valentine’s Day, we were experiencing our last days of “normal” before a drastically new normal took over.

The COVID-19 pandemic was about to take hold, and the simple act of taking a date out for dinner would soon no longer be so simple.

This year, many Wichita restaurants are planning special menus and set meals for Valentine’s Day, and because it’s on a Sunday this year, many are stretching the celebration out over the weekend. The below list will look a little different than normal, with more to-go options. And since many restaurants are still limiting their seating, it’s probably best to call a.s.a.p. for a reservation.

Did I miss someone? E-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com.

6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St. North, 316-361-6667: This restaurant is offering a special three-course dinner for $75 a person that will be available on Saturday and Sunday. The regular menu won’t be offered those two days. Also offering a special take-out meal for two that’s $160 and includes a bottle of bubbly. It’s available both Saturday and Sunday. Pick-up orders should be placed by Thursday by emailing reservations@6ssteakhouse.com.

AVI, inside the Drury Plaza Broadview Hotel, 135 N. Waco, 316-264-9167: The restaurant is serving its ninth annual $99-a-couple Sweetheart Surf-and-Turf four-course menu that includes a choice of appetizer, choice of salad or soup, choice of two entrees, choice of two sides and choice of dessert with one glass of champagne or sparkling apple cider each. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. A limited a la carte menu will also be available each day. Reservations are required. In addition, the restaurant will be offering meals to-go or for delivery with the same menu. Meals come with reheating instructions. Place orders at 316-264-9167 or email at info@corporatecaterersofwichita.com.

Bella Vita Bistro, 120 N. West St., 316-941-4500: This family-owned Italian restaurant will serve a special four-course meal on Sunday that’s $40-$60 a person. It will include a choice of appetizer, salad or soup, entree and a dessert. Call for reservations.

Bagatelle, 6801 E. Harry, 316-684-5662: This restaurant is offering a build-your-own three course Valentine’s Day dinner that includes choice of appetizer, entree and heart-shaped dessert. Order by Thursday and pickup up on Friday or Saturday. Reserve online www.orderstart.com/bagatellebakery.

Elderslie Farm, 3501 E. 101st St. North, Kechi, 316-226-8862: The farm-to-table restaurant is offering a Valentine’s family meal for $135 that includes soup, a cheese course, fresh bread, salad, surf and turf, potatoes, pickled mushrooms and chocolate cake. Pickup is at Elderslie Farm from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Delivery is also available. To order, visit elderslie-creamery.square.site.

Fred & Barney’s, 2424 N. Woodlawn, 316-358-0454: This new restaurant in the old Sweet Basil space is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu that includes a beef tenderloin with crab meat, artichoke hearts and bearnaise sauce chicken cordon bleu and more. It will be served Friday through Sunday, and the restaurant is opening on Sunday even though it’s usually closed. It’s accepting reservations only for parties of six or more.

Georges French Bistro, 4618 E. Central, 316-831-1325: The restaurant will be offering a special Valentine’s Day dinner menu as well as a special cocktail menu Friday through Sunday and is accepting reservations. The restaurant will be decorated with flowers, candles and balloons. Call for reservations.

Hangar One Steakhouse, 5925 W. Kellogg, 316-941-4900: Offering a special four-course Valentine’s Day dinner for two for $75 on Friday and Saturday. Reservations are available from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

ICT Box: This local gift box company is offering a special Valentine’s Day box that includes a three-course meal kit sourced from Wichita restaurants. They come with a charcuterie board kit from The Belmont, a choice of pizza from Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria and choice of six chocolate covered strawberries from Monica’s Bundt Cake or a six-pack of Cocoa Dolce macaroons. Pre-order by Thursday at ictboxshop.com and choose Saturday or Sunday for delivery. Boxes are $58.

Jax, 9719 E. 21st St., 316-295-2636: The restaurant is offering a Valentine’s week special that includes a 10 oz. center-cut top sirloin and a lobster tail plus choice of two sides for $39. It’s also serving three special cocktails.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 5905 W. Kellogg: Couples can get a free dessert on Valentine’s Day.

Larkspur, 904 E. Douglas, 316-262-5275: The restaurant will be offering several specials on Valentine’s Day, including a bone-in grilled pork chop with brown butter glazed Brussels sprouts and pan-seared halibut. Call for reservations.

Lola’s Bistro, 2146 Collective Lane, 316-613-2223: This restaurant is offering its core menu along with several Valentine’s Day specials from Friday through Sunday. The restaurant is normally closed on Sundays but will open this week from 4 to 9 p.m.

Oak & Pie, 2244 N. Greenwich Road,316-768-6900: This restaurant will make its customers heart-shaped pizzas on request for Valentine’s Day.

Customers can learn to make their own sushi rolls, then eat them, as part of a special Valentine’s Day event at restaurant Oh My Sushi in Wichita.

Oh My Sushi, 6339 W. Kellogg, 316-201-6398: This new sushi restaurant is offering several “Roll Your Own Sushi” classes on Saturday, Sunday and Monday during which couples will learn to make a California roll and a specialty roll. The price is $50 a couple for a one-hour experience. Call to reserve a spot.

Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, 316-263-4044: The restaurant is offering Valentine’s specials Friday and Saturday evenings as well as a Sweetheart Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Desserts and beer pairings will be available. Call for reservations

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-719-7103: This restaurant is offering several Valentine’s Day options. A five-course meal served Saturday and Sunday is $75 a person, though wine pairings can be added. To-go dinners are also available for pickup. call to 316-719-7103 to place orders or make reservations.

The Sweet Spot, 8448 W. Central, 316-260-4999: The restaurant is offering a special limited menu for Valentine’s Day that will include appetizers, salads, entrees, desserts and a his-and-her cocktail. Call for reservations.

Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, 1725 E. Douglas, 316-267-7687: The restaurant is offering its eighth annual Valentine’s Day dinner, and this year, people can dine in or take the meals to go. The dine-in event will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and will cost $85 a person. Reservations are required. It has a Fat Tuesday theme and will include a champagne toast, appetizer, salad, soup and entree of beef or fish and dessert. For to-go customers, pre-orders are required by Wednesday and pickup will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday. That meal includes three courses that can be heated later with a choice of a bottle of red or white wine. The price is $85 a couple of $55 for a single order.

Twelve, 12111 W. Maple, 316-440-2812: This west-side restaurant is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu on Friday and Saturday with options like crab cakes, clam chowder, sea bass Oscar, prime rib and more. Call for reservations.

Two Olives and Olive Tree, 2949 N. Rock Road, 316-681-1100: The restaurant will be introducing a new winter dinner menu on Valentine’s Day and will also offer Valentine’s weekend menu specials available from Friday through Sunday for both dine-in and carryout. A Valentine’s weekend brunch will be served on both Saturday and Sunday. Call for reservations.

Vora Restaurant European, 3252 E. Douglas, 316-977-9277: This restaurant is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu Friday through Sunday that will include choices like lobster bisque soup, lobster tail Newburg, Oscar filet and raspberry chocolate mousse cake. On Sunday, charcuterie boards for two will also be available.

Wichita Brewing Co. & Pizzeria, 8815 W. 13th St. North, 316-440-2885, and 535 N. Woodlawn, 316-440-4885: The restaurants are offering a $45-a-couple special on Sunday that includes any appetizer, two entrees, a dessert to share and two beers.

Wine Dive, 4714 E. Douglas, 316-613-2772: Serving a special Valentine’s Day menu that includes choices like jumbo shrimp pomodoro over smoked Gouda polenta, tenderloin topped with a blue cheese cream sauce, and tiramisu.