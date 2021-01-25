Dining With Denise Neil
Fans of this restaurant were sad when it closed in December. Now, it’s about to reopen.
It closed in December when the owner decided to give up her franchise and open her own restaurant.
But soon, the tiny Lina’s Mexican Restaurant at 4910 E. Central will be open again.
The owner of Wichita’s other Lina’s at 3570 N. Woodlawn has taken the space over and will reopen it as Lina’s, likely within two weeks.
The Woodlawn Lina’s was actually the first to open in the summer of 2015, taking over a space that had been occupied by Walt’s Old Tyme Hamburgers. The Central location followed in April 2016. But the two restaurants, part of a regional chain out of Omaha, always had separate owners.
Lina’s specializes in burritos, breakfast, asada fries and other Mexican fast-food dishes with both drive-in and dine-in service.
Alejandra Arias, who owned the store on Central, is planning to open her new restaurant, which she’ll call El Taquero, in the former La Chinita space at 1451 N. Broadway. She hopes to have it ready in early to mid-February.
I’ll keep you posted on reopening day for the Lina’s on Central and on opening day for El Taquero.
