This celebrity has been spotted at restaurants all over Wichita this week. Hasn’t he?

He hasn’t been spotted in Wichita since he was here in 2018 for a political rally at Century II.

But over the past two days, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been all over Wichita, hanging out inside and outside some of the city’s most notable eateries and food businesses.

At least, that’s what social media says.

Rest assured, Sanders was toasty warm and wearing some familiar looking mittens.

Just look at all the Sanders sightings that were posted in the last 48 hours:

He was camped out at the entrance to Prost, the German restaurant at 2721 E. Central, keeping a staff member company:

Look who showed up when we opened the doors this morning!

He stopped by the No Bake Cafe at 3700 E. Douglas to help the owner determine whether it was outdoor dining season yet:

With the weather warming up a bit and the sunshine out, remember we have an outdoor seating area!

At Walt’s East, 7732 E. Central, he was patiently waiting for his order of the restaurant’s famous hot beef sandwich to be ready:

Calm down, Bernie, we open at 11️ He's waiting for our famous Hot Beef Sandwich for $8.99.

He even popped into All Things BBQ in Delano, where he tried out some patio furniture in advance of mitten-shedding season:

Visit our showroom in person or online for all your outdoor furniture.

He capped it all off by sliding up to the bar at Acapulco Restaurant in Newton, where he enjoyed some chips, salsa and a refreshing margarita:

Look who came in to support local for our Chamber Event and $5 Happy Hour Margaritas! Thank you U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders

Sadly, things got a little tense, apparently, when his brother ate his leftovers from Doc Greens.

When your brother eats your leftover doc greens

Sen. Sanders and his mighty mittens were also seen at Side Pockets, at Ty’s Diner and at Nifty Nuthouse, where he plopped onto a shelf and tried to blend in with Valentine’s Day gift baskets.

With such a full two days in Wichita, who knows if he’ll still be around this weekend? But we’ll keep our eyes open and our hands warm.