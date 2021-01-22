Newton ‘carne asada specialist’ is expanding into Wichita with a new restaurant

Kiko’s Mexican Fast Food out of Newton is expanding into Wichita. The Wichita Eagle

A new tenant is moving into the space at 2800 E. Central that Mo’s Hut vacated in November.

There’s now a sign on the building that reads Kiko’s Mexican Fast Food. There’s also a Kiko’s with the same logo operating at 1728 N. Main in Newton. It’s been there since 2018.

Kiko’s, whose slick Facebook page says the restaurant started in Newton, bills itself as a “carne asada specialist” and says it is a “fast-casual burrito company featuring signature sauces, high quality ingredients, and fresh made to order items all with a creative approach.”

I reached out to owner Carlos Fernandez, who promised to share more information next week. I’ll update this post after I speak with him. In the meantime, here’s an article about Kiko’s that The Newton Kansan published when it opened there.

Mo’s Hut, a Hawaiian restaurant owned by Shawn Gordon, operated in the space from February 2019 until November, when he closed citing COVID-19 losses and a financial dispute with his landlord.