Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Newton ‘carne asada specialist’ is expanding into Wichita with a new restaurant

Kiko’s Mexican Fast Food out of Newton is expanding into Wichita.
Kiko’s Mexican Fast Food out of Newton is expanding into Wichita. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

A new tenant is moving into the space at 2800 E. Central that Mo’s Hut vacated in November.

There’s now a sign on the building that reads Kiko’s Mexican Fast Food. There’s also a Kiko’s with the same logo operating at 1728 N. Main in Newton. It’s been there since 2018.

Kiko’s, whose slick Facebook page says the restaurant started in Newton, bills itself as a “carne asada specialist” and says it is a “fast-casual burrito company featuring signature sauces, high quality ingredients, and fresh made to order items all with a creative approach.”

I reached out to owner Carlos Fernandez, who promised to share more information next week. I’ll update this post after I speak with him. In the meantime, here’s an article about Kiko’s that The Newton Kansan published when it opened there.

Mo’s Hut, a Hawaiian restaurant owned by Shawn Gordon, operated in the space from February 2019 until November, when he closed citing COVID-19 losses and a financial dispute with his landlord.

Profile Image of Denise Neil
Denise Neil
Denise Neil has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service