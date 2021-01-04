Owner of south Wichita burger joint answers chorus of west-siders who want him closer

Southeast Carryout, a popular burger restaurant on Wichita’s south side, now has a food truck, and it’s out for its first public service today.

The truck is parked in front of US Logo at 520 N. West St. It will be there until 5 p.m., said owner Perry Hayden, who plans to set the truck up in the same spot every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The truck is decorated with the restaurant’s logo and offers a menu of 1/3-pound cheeseburgers, fries, onion rings, fried pickles, chili cheese dogs and chicken sandwiches.

Hayden said he’s had the truck for about a year but didn’t have enough employees to run it so he was mostly using it for private events. But now, he’s ready to reach customers who have long asked him to open a restaurant closer to the west side.

The brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1520 S. Oliver is also still open.

To place a food truck order, call 316-734-2996 or visit www.secarryout.com/food-truck-orders.