WBC reviving its pizza-a-month promotion for 2021, and Dining with Denise is up first

The BLTAwesome Pizza, invented by Dining with Denise, is the January pizza of the month at Wichita Brewing Company.

It’s been a couple of years since Wichita Brewing Company put on its pizza-a-month promotion, where a different restaurant, chef for foodie designs a pizza that will be served each month during a calendar year.

But owner Jeremy Horn has decided to bring it back for 2021, though he’s changing the name from I Ate Wichita to ICT Pizza Showdown. It starts on Saturday, and my Dining with Denise creation — a pizza I’m calling BLTAwesome — will be the first one up.

It’s topped with a layer of Alfredo sauce, then crumbled bacon, halved cherry tomatoes, dollops of ricotta cheese and a layer of Mozzarella cheese. It’s baked then finished with fresh arugula and sliced avocado. My pizza will be available throughout January at both WBC locations — 8815 W. 13th St. and 535 N. Woodlawn.

Anyone who tries 10 of the 12 pizzas in the challenge by the end of 2021 will get a pair of pint glasses imprinted with a special design. People will log which pizzas they’ve tried via the Wichita Brewing Co. app, and whichever pizza sells the most will earn its inventor a private party at the brewery. (Fingers crossed, though let’s be honest: I don’t have much of a chance against the lineup of chefs whose pizzas will follow mine.)

Jeremy Horn has already declared my pizza to be “freaking delicious,” but here’s something a tad embarrassing: When I looked back in the archives to find out what year WBC last put on this contest (2018), I discovered that I’d invented the January pizza that year, too, calling it BLTerrific. It was made with an herb mayo base, white Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella, brown sugared bacon with sliced tomatoes, fresh arugula and a drizzle of Ranch on top. Apparently, I really like BLTs, though I think the Alfredo base will add a little something special to my latest attempt.

Here’s the lineup of who will be creating pizzas over the course of the 2021:

January: Dining with Denise

February: PourHouse





March: Kan-Grow Hydro Farm





April: River City Brewing Co.





May: Dempsey’s Burger Pub

June: Local Flavor

July: The Anchor

August: Public

September: Carlos O’ Kelly’s

October: Doo-Dah Diner

November: The Artichoke

December: The Monarch