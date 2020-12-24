Wichita Eagle Logo
By Christmas Day, Wichita will be down a NuWay restaurant

Wichita will be down one NuWay restaurant by the end of the day.

Thursday is the last day in business for the restaurant at 2417 S. Seneca, according to the owners. The company has decided not to renew the lease on the space after disagreements with the landlord.

NuWay has had a South Seneca presence since the 1980s. It once operated at 2061 S. Seneca, where a Snip N’ Clip is today. But after the rent was raised on that building in 1991, owners relocated a half a mile to the north.

The local restaurant chain, owned by Neal Stong, still has restaurants at 7301 W. Central, 6404 E. Central, 3441 E. Harry the flagship at 1416 W. Douglas, which first opened on July 4, 1930. NuWay celebrated 90 years in Wichita earlier this year.

The South Seneca store will close today at 4 p.m.

