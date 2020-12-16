Old Town is losing a nightlife destination at the end of the month

Old Town is losing a tenant at the end of the month.

On Thursday, the owner of Fredos, the cocktail bar and restaurant that opened in June 2018 at Second and Washington, announced that the business would be closing on Dec. 31.

Thank you customer and supporters. I’m sad to announce that we will be closing our doors on the 31st of this year but... Posted by Frèdös on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

But the ending might not be permanent, according to a Facebook post.

“...We will hope to relocate very very soon to a newer, bigger location,” the post read.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I have a call in to owner Alfred Abdelmaseh and will update this post if he shares more details.

In September, the U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit against Fredos alleging that dozens of restaurant workers weren’t paid minimum wage or overtime for more than a year. The complaint listed 27 employees, both current and former, who were affected and accused Abdelmaseh of violating portions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Court documents show that Abdelmaseh was served the suit on Dec. 3.

Contributing: Megan Stringer of The Eagle