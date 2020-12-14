Dining With Denise Neil
This addictive doughnut shop is closed in Wichita, and people are concerned
An empty parking lot at a restaurant whose food has developed legions of addicts is sometimes a cause for alarm.
Not in this case, though.
A few doughnut fans have expressed concern today that Wichita’s Krispy Kreme restaurant at 7777 E. Central is closed. Try to order online and you’ll get a screen telling you that the Wichita store is temporarily shut down for “some sweet enhancements.”
According to an employee at the store, though, the only enhancement going on is that the restaurant is trying to get its computer system back online. It’s been down all day Monday, she said, and although they’re hopeful they’ll get back up and running by Tuesday, it’s possible it could take another day.
But the restaurant will definitely be back in business, and soon, she said.
Deep breath.
