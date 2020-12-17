Where to eat out in Wichita on Christmas Day 2020, plus who’s serving holiday meals to go

Another COVID-19 holiday, another list of restaurants open and ready to serve.

But just like at Thanksgiving, this year’s list of Wichita restaurants open on Christmas Day that looks unlike any that’s come before it.

It includes a whole lot of places serving take-and-bake meals that can be picked up in the days leading up to Christmas. In past years, only a few barbecue places offered such an option. (Order soon, though. Deadlines are approaching.)

There are also lots of Asian restaurants open this year, though many of them are offering only carryout service.

Here’s this year’s list of where to eat out for Christmas. If there’s anyone I’ve missed, please let me know by emailing dneil@wichitaeagle.com

ASIAN FOOD

If you don’t find your favorite Asian eatery listed here, be sure to call the restaurant. It may be open.

Buffet City, 601 N. West St., 316-945-8388: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. for dine-in.

Cafe Asia, 6546 E. Central, 316-685-8818: Open 11 a.m. -8 p.m. for curbside pickup only.

China Star Super Buffet, 5825 W. Central, 316-942-9999: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for dine-in.

Dragon City, 3008 W. Central, 316-941-9966: Open 10:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. for carryout and delivery only.

Great Wall, many Wichita locations: Call your neighborhood Great Wall for hours. Most will be open for lunch and dinner, and most are offering only carryout.

Jacky Chan Sushi, 7820 E. Harry, 316-239-6178: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for dine in and for carryout from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

No. 1 Kitchen, 1317 N. Maize Road, 316-722-9999: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. just for carryout. Customers are urged to call ahead.

Oh Yeah China Bistro, 3101 N. Rock Road, 316-425-7700: Open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. for dine-in or carryout.

Shanghai Restaurant, 3815 E. Harry, 316-681-8020: Open 11-8:30 p.m. for dine-in or carryout.

Saigon Restaurant (Vietnamese), 1103 N. Broadway, 316-262-8134: Open 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. for dine-in or carryout.

Sakura, 605 W. Douglas, 316-927-2898: Open for dine-in. Hours will be posted on Facebook soon.

Tasty House, 2431 N Greenwich, 316-260-2727: Open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. for dine-in or carryout.

Tokyo Japanese Cuisine, 446 N. West St., 316-636-7777: Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for dine-in or carryout.

Tom’s Lotus Garden, 822 S. Broadway, 316-263-8888: Open 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and serving dim sum for dine-in.

Teppanyaki & Sushi Grill Buffet, 6710 W. Kellogg, 316-942-7777: Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for dine-in.

Tuptim Thai, 2121 N. Rock Road, 316-768-2550: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for dine-in or take out.

Thao’s Bistro (Vietnamese), 1825 S. Broadway, 316-262-5281: Open 10 a.m.-4 or 5 p.m. for dine-in or take out.

Buffets, diners, coffee, etc.

Denny’s, 4024 E. Harry, 316-683-8362: Open 24 hours.

Dunkin’: All area stores open 5 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hurts Donut, 7010 W. 21st St.: Open 24 hours.

Huddle House, 1735 W. 21st St.: Open 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

IHOP, 11855 E. Kellogg, 316-652-7251; 515 S. Ridge Circle, 316-773-0077; 3505 N. Rock Road, 316-630-8401; 4870 S. Washington, 316-522-2118; 3204 N. Maize Road, 316-928-2280: Open 24 hours.

Hill Bar & Grill, 4800 E. Douglas, 316-201-1190: Open 5-11 p.m.

Kababs, 3101 N. Rock Road, 316-260-9999: Indian buffet served 11 a.m.-4 p.m. is $16.99 for adults, $7.99 for children 7-12, free for 2 and under. Reservations for bigger parties.

New Paradise, 1648 S. Rock Road, 316-927-3580: Indian buffet served from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Oasis Lounge, 4121 W. Maple, 316-943-9260: Open 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day for plated holiday ham ($32) or prime rib ($47) dinners. Also offering meals to go.

Starbucks: The 21st and Maize Starbucks will be open on Christmas Day.

Sweet P’s Love Machine, 1324 W. 18th St.: This Mexican food business will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Walt’s East, 7732 E. Central, 316-691-8800: Open 11 a.m. -11 p.m. Kitchen open until 10 p.m.

Whiskey Dicks, 801 S. Seneca, 316-201-6209: Open 3 p.m. -11 p.m.

Meals to go

The Belmont, 3555 E. Douglas, 316-477-3555: Offering heat-and-eat holiday meals to go that are $29 a person and available for pickup on Wednesday or Thursday. They include smoked ham or roasted chicken plus sides and rolls and serve between one and eight people. Order at www.thebelmontks.com.

Blue Moon Caterers, 8406 W. Central: Offering a variety of family meals that serve six to nine. A holiday meal is $145 and serves about 10. It includes turkey, ham, salad, sides and dessert. To order, call 316-612-4694 or email athome@bluemooncaterers.com.

Corporate Caterers, 135 N. Waco, 316-264-9167: Offering heat-and-serve Christmas dinner for pickup or delivery that is $17.99 a person and includes choice of salads, entrees, sides and rolls. Must be picked up or delivered on Wednesday, Dec. 24 or Dec. 26. Pies also available for $14 each. Call or e-mail info@corporatecaterersofwichita.com to order.

Country Kitchen, inside Best Western Wichita North, 915 E. 53rd St. North, 316-832-9704. Serving family meals to go that feed 8-10 and include a turkey, ham, sides, rolls and a pumpkin pie for $139.99. Order by 6 p.m. Tuesday, pickup between 8 a.m. and noon Thursday.

Doo-Dah Diner, 206 E. Kellogg, 316-265-7011. Offering take-and-heat meals for two that can be picked up by 5 p.m. on Wednesday or 2 p.m. on Thursday. Meals include choice of meat (prime rib is $65, turkey is $35) plus sides and rolls. Order at www.doodahdiner.com.

The Fusion Restaurant, 1812 W. Douglas, 316-558-5311: This restaurant is offering a take-and-bake family-style Christmas meals that serve four to six. Choice of prime rib ($130) or smoked ham ($65) with sides, rolls and desserts. Order at fusiongal.com. Pickup available until 5 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday.

Georges French Bistro, 4618 E. Central, 316-831-1325: Serving a take-and-bake menu of holiday meals that include choice of entree, appetizer, salad, sides and dessert. Meals serve up to four people. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Monday and picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday or Thursday. Call to order or email georgesfrenchbistro@gmail.com.

The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas, 316-928-2899: Selling Christmas dinners to go. Choice of prime rib, ham or roasted turkey dinner with sides served for two, four or eight. Pickup available Wednesday or Thursday. Order at thekitchenwichita.com.

Olive Tree Banquet Hall, 2949 N. Rock Road, 316-636-1100. Offering take-and-heat Christmas Family dinners to go that include three courses each. Dinners are available for one, two, four or eight. Prices range from $25 to $180. Order by noon on Tuesday for meals for two to eight, by noon Wednesday for individual meals. Pickup or delivery by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Call or order online at olivetreewichita.com.

Pig In Pig Out, 1003 E. 13th St., 316-263-7474: This restaurant is offering a holiday meal for six that includes two pounds of ham, two pounds of turkey and four quarts of sides for $79.99. A feast for 12-15 costs $149.99 and includes turkey or ham and three pans of sides. Open for pickup from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

Public at the Brickyard, 129 Rock Island, 316-263-4044: Offering holiday appetizers, main dishes, sides, desserts and eggnog by the quart to go. Order by midnight Monday. Pickup between 4 and 9 p.m. Wednesday and noon and 9 p.m. Thursday. Order at public-at-the-brickyard.square.site.

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Offering take-and-bake ham dinners that serve up to four and cost $120. Also offering individual ham and prime rib dinners. Call 316-719-7102 to order.

Spear’s Pie Shop, 4323 W. Maple, 316-943-2783: Serving heat-and-eat smoked pit ham dinners to go that serve six to eight and include sides, salad, rolls and apple pie for $69.95. Pick up Wednesday or Thursday. Call to order.

Twelve, 12111 W. Maple, 316-440-2812. Offering heat-and eat family pack carryout meals for four. Must be picked up by Wednesday. Call for reservations or to place an order.

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q: Wichita locations of this barbecue restaurant are serving turkeys, hams and complete Christmas meals that include sides plus rolls. Full meals are $99. Order at your nearest store.

When Pigs Fly, 7011 W. Central, 316-295-2150: Selling smoked turkeys, smoked hams and complete Thanksgiving meals to go. Orders must be placed by Saturday and will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Holiday meals serve 12-15 and are $80.99 for turkey and $86.99 for ham. Includes two side dishes and rolls. Call to order.