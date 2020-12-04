Wichita teacher creates a bingo game designed to help lesser-known local restaurants

A Wichita middle school teacher and restaurant enthusiast has come up with a new game that he hopes will help lesser-known Wichita restaurants survive the pandemic.

Tyler Morgan, a seventh grade geography teacher at Mayberry Middle School, said he loves to eat out — especially at places like Rene’s Restaurant and Yokohama Ramen Joint. He recently was thinking about the struggles local restaurants were facing during the pandemic, and on a local food-focused Facebook page, he asked if anyone would use a spreadsheet of local restaurants if he created it.

That’s when another user suggested something a bit more fun: Bingo.

Morgan liked the idea, so last week, he launched the game on a new Facebook page he created called Food Bingo ICT, which has so far earned almost 200 “likes.” Anyone can play the game, and once a month, one participant will win gift cards to local eateries.

Here’s how it works: Every Wednesday, Morgan will post information about a restaurant on the Facebook page. He’s choosing places that aren’t well known and could use some publicity.

Tyler Morgan, a local middle school teacher, has dreamed up a way to help lesser known restaurants in Wichita. Courtesy photo

Players are asked to visit each restaurant and then post a photo of their receipts to prove they dined there. At the end of the month, everyone who’s tried all four of that month’s restaurants will be entered to win the gift cards that Morgan said have been rolling in since he announced his plan. Already, he’s received gift card donations from places like The Kitchen, Picasso’s Pizzeria and 86 Cold Press. Most have been good for $25, and Morgan said he’s planning to match that amount himself so that each winner will get at least $50 in gift cards.

He announced his first pick on Wednesday: An-Ex Bar N Grill at 6305 E. Harry, whose owners reached out to Morgan after he posted about his idea. Morgan said he’s since dined twice at the restaurant, which Wade Richards opened in September, and enjoyed it.

For his future picks, he’s going to give places a try in advance to make sure they offer at least “an eight out of 10” experience. He also plans to ask the restaurants for permission to include them before he announces his pick, and he’ll post a short bio of each place when he does.

A Wichita man has come up with a fun, restaurant-focused version of Bingo and invited the whole city to play. Screen shot

He plans to continue the game at least through January, and if it’s popular, he’ll continue it.

Morgan said it feels good to be able to help out the little guy during a tough time — and to give people ideas about new restaurants to try.

“I want to help small businesses but also give the community a sense of connection,” he said. “We’ve kind of lost that this year.”