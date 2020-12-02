This popular California-based burger chain will arrive in Wichita next year

It’s not In-N-Out Burger. But Wichita is about to get several locations of an also-famous California-based burger chain.

FAT Brands Inc., which is based in Beverly Hills, announced on Wednesday that it plans to open three restaurants in Wichita starting next year. They’ll be co-branded stores featuring both Fatburger and another Fat Brand concept, Buffalo Express, which specializes in chicken wings.

Fatburger, founded in 1947 by entrepreneur Lovie Yancey, might not be as well-known in the Midwest as In-N-Out, but it holds a place in pop culture, too. Fatburger is referenced in songs like “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube and “Going Back to Cali” by The Notorious B.I.G.

In a news release, the company’s CEO said that the company had been eyeing Kansas for some time. Over the summer, it opened a Fatburger/Buffalo Express restaurant in the Ft. Worth suburb of North Richland Hills, and lines to get in were long, the Ft. Worth Star Telegram reported.

A Fatburger/Buffal Express restaurant opened in North Richland Hills over the summer. FortWorth

The chain started in Los Angeles and offers customizable burgers with traditional toppings as well as things like bacon, eggs, chili and jalapenos. It also serves steak fries, regular fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches and milkshakes.

The Buffalo’s Express side of the menu features bone-in or boneless wings that can be coated in a variety of sauces, including barbecue, Asian sesame, Coconut jerk and more.

I’ll let you know when I get more details about exactly where the restaurants will open.